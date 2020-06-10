Organizers say Lake Geneva's Venetian Fest will go as planned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you love a good summer festival, this is the news you have been waiting for.

At a time when the coronavirus is disrupting many other such events, the Lake Geneva Jaycees have announced that they will present their 58th annual Venetian Festival as planned this August.

Activities will be held Aug. 19 to Aug. 23 at Flat Iron Park, Library Park and Seminary Park in downtown Lake Geneva.

Jaycees president Nate Love said organizers plan to follow federal, state and local guidelines for combating the coronavirus, to help make the festival safe for patrons and vendors.

"The Lake Geneva Jaycees are preparing to take all reasonable precautions to ensure that Venetian Festival can be enjoyed by everyone," Love said.

The Venetian Festival is features live music, carnival rides, a boat parade and more, and is one of Lake Geneva's premier summer events.

For more information, visit www.venetianfest.com.

