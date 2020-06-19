Organizers say Venetian Festival has a green light — so far

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you love a good summer festival, this is the news you have been waiting for.

At a time when the coronavirus is disrupting many other such events, the Lake Geneva Jaycees have announced that they plan to conduct their 58th annual Venetian Festival this August.

But organizers are stopping short of promising that the festival will happen in 2020.

Activities are scheduled for Aug. 19 to Aug. 23 at Flat Iron Park, Library Park and Seminary Park in downtown Lake Geneva.

Jaycees president Nate Love said organizers plan to follow federal, state and local guidelines for combating the coronavirus, to help make the festival safe for patrons and vendors.

“The Lake Geneva Jaycees are preparing to take all reasonable precautions to ensure that Venetian Festival can be enjoyed by everyone,” Love said.

While board members for Venetian Fest are continuing the planning process, a final decision will be made in three or four weeks about whether the summertime event will take place.

Ryan Lasch, co-chairman of the festival board, said that the decision will be based on what is occurring with the spread of the coronavirus.