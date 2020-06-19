Organizers say Venetian Festival has a green light — so far

If you love a good summer festival, this is the news you have been waiting for.
At a time when the coronavirus is disrupting many other such events, the Lake Geneva Jaycees have announced that they plan to conduct their 58th annual Venetian Festival this August.
But organizers are stopping short of promising that the festival will happen in 2020.
Activities are scheduled for Aug. 19 to Aug. 23 at Flat Iron Park, Library Park and Seminary Park in downtown Lake Geneva.
Jaycees president Nate Love said organizers plan to follow federal, state and local guidelines for combating the coronavirus, to help make the festival safe for patrons and vendors.
“The Lake Geneva Jaycees are preparing to take all reasonable precautions to ensure that Venetian Festival can be enjoyed by everyone,” Love said.
While board members for Venetian Fest are continuing the planning process, a final decision will be made in three or four weeks about whether the summertime event will take place.
Ryan Lasch, co-chairman of the festival board, said that the decision will be based on what is occurring with the spread of the coronavirus.
“We haven’t officially made the decision,” Lasch said. “It’s not a 100-percent go.”
Tammie Carstensen, general manager for Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva hotel, said she was excited about the possibility of the Venetian Festival continuing as scheduled.
Harbors Shores is one of the sponsors for the festival.
“At least one event won’t possibly be cancelled,” Carstensen said. “It seems like everyone’s balloon is being popped this year, with all these events being cancelled.”
The Venetian Festival features live music, carnival rides, a boat parade and more, and is one of Lake Geneva’s premier summer events.
Lasch said there will not be many changes to this year’s event, but there might be fewer vendors. Organizers are trying to contact vendors to determine if they plan to participate.
“Some vendors may show or not show up,” he said. “But it will still be the same festival.”
The Jaycees donate proceeds from the Venetian Festival to nonprofit organizations and agencies, including the Lake Geneva Food Pantry, Lake Geneva Police Department, Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, Geneva Lakes Water Safety Patrol, Walworth County Food Pantry and Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills.
If the downtown festival goes forward this year, organizers are planning extra safety precautions to guard against spreading the coronavirus.
There will be more hand-washing stations, and hand sanitizer will be available for volunteers and attendees. Signs will be placed throughout the festival grounds encouraging people to practice social distancing guidelines.
“It’s for the safety of everyone,” Lasch said.
Venetian Festival board members plan for the event throughout the year.
Lasch said some planning was delayed this year because of the coronavirus. Board members have been meeting virtually during the past few months to avoid putting one another at risk.
“It’s been a little bit of a waiting game here and there, because of the coronavirus,” he said.
Although attendance figures were not available, Venetian Fest is a major event that draws thousands of people to Lake Geneva.
“Some people might be in Lake Geneva that weekend, but they might not be attending the festival,” Lasch said. “It’s a busy weekend in Lake Geneva, just like Memorial Day weekend or Fourth of July.”
Carstensen said many festival goers stay at Harbor Shores.
“Generally, we are booked for the next year when the Venetian Festival is over,” she said.
