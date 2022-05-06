Out of this world; Wisconsin Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers tours revitalized Yerkes Observatory

Nestled along the scenic shores of Geneva Lake, for more than a century historic Yerkes Observatory was an internationally revered center for studies of the universe, putting tiny Williams Bay on the map for the national and global astronomical community.

After falling off the map in 2018 when the University of Chicago closed Yerkes, the Yerkes Future Foundation has been working to put Yerkes Observatory back on the map for current and future generations.

Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers, Travel Wisconsin regional tourism specialist David Spiegelberg and Williams Bay and Elkhorn officials were among those participating in an April 19 guided preview tour of the revitalized Yerkes facility in advance of its upcoming summer 2022 soft opening to the public.

“I’m really excited about it,” said Williams Bay village trustee Jim D’Alessandro. “It’s really great to see the whole project, several years in the making, coming to fruition. It’s gonna bring in tourism dollars, which is going to benefit our restaurants and shops. I really think it’s going to be great for the Village of Williams Bay.”

A rich legacyBuilt at a cost of nearly $700,000 from 1895-97 as the then largest observatory in the world, Yerkes Observatory was funded by Chicago millionaire Charles Tyson Yerkes, owner of two-thirds of Chicago’s sprawling street railway operations, including the city’s iconic and enduring elevated “L” system.

Dedicated on Oct. 21, 1897. Yerkes Observatory, 323 W. Geneva St. in Williams Bay, was operated by the University of Chicago Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics until 2018, when the observatory, feted as “the birthplace of modern astrophysics,” went dark. Its astronomy library was once ranked the largest in the world.

“At the end of its life it sort of became a bit of an albatross for the university,” said Dennis Kois, executive director of Yerkes Observatory. “It’s a beautiful historic building, but it requires a lot of time and energy to maintain and keep up. We can tell you from the work that we’ve been doing the last couple years that wasn’t happening.”

Home to the world’s largest old-school refracting telescope — the 40-inch-diameter “Great Refractor” in Yerkes’ signature 112 foot high, 90 foot diameter “Great Dome” — Yerkes Observatory attracted a “Who’s Who” procession of notable global scientific and astronomical researchers to Williams Bay, including physicist Albert Michelson, astronomer Edwin Hubble (Hubble Space Telescope), astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar (Chandra Space Telescope), astronomer Otto Struve, Kuiper Belt namesake astronomer Gerald Kuiper, future NASA Chief of Astronomy Nancy Grace Roman, and astronomer, planetary scientist, cosmologist, astrophysicist, astrobiologist, author and science communicator Carl Sagan, who popularized astronomy in the popular culture with his award-winning 13-part 1980 PBS television series “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage.”

“When I was growing up I thought he was kind of the rock star of astronomy,” Kois said of Sagan, who did his graduate work at Yerkes in the 1950s under Kuiper.

Kuiper and Struve served as directors of Yerkes Observatory, Struve from 1932-1947 and Kuiper from 1947-1950 and again from 1957-1960.

Famously, German theoretical physicist Albert Einstein made his way to Williams Bay in May 1921 to visit Yerkes, one of only two requested U.S. destinations on Einstein’s tour itinerary alongside Niagara Falls.

“He came here for a day and then went on to give some lectures at Princeton on the Theory of Relativity,” Kois noted.

In its halcyon days, Yerkes Observatory was a paradigm-shifting facility, melding the old school traditional telescope-housing observatory with research laboratory space for physics and chemistry analysis.

“It was a well-known place in the world of science, the history of science,” said Kois, who noted that Yerkes ranked as the world’s largest observatory for about a decade before it was eclipsed. “Nobel Prize winners worked here. At its founding it was the best of the best as far as what was then the new science of astronomy, looking out at the stars.The gentleman who founded this observatory, George Ellery Hale, the father of American astronomy, went on to found the world’s largest observatory four times in a row in his life. This was the first, and what we would argue the best.”

A new lifeClosed by the University of Chicago in 2018, Yerkes Observatory was sold in May 2020 to Yerkes Future Foundation.

“A group of local citizens formed a nonprofit organization,” Kois noted. “We have been fundraising for the last two years. Initially our goal was to raise $25-30 million. We raised $13.5 million in the first 12 months and that money is being turned into facility upgrades and restoration work to start, and then we’ll be moving on rapidly to staffing up and getting ourselves open to the public. We’ve made a lot of progress, done a lot of work. This place was never open to the public for 125 years, so getting it ready is a big step.”

Futuristic upgrades to the historic Yerkes facility include the installation of 83 rooftop solar panels, enough to power Yerkes Observatory and its two newly-installed electric vehicle charging stations in Yerkes’ new 50-vehicle asphalt parking lot.

Yerkes Future Foundation is in the midst of a multi-year top-down restoration and renovation of Chicago architect Henry Ives Cobb’s historic Beaux Arts-styled Yerkes Observatory building and its surrounding 50 acres of landscaped grounds, designed by “father of landscape architecture” Frederick Law Olmsted, most famously known for designing New York City’s Central Park, Milwaukee’s park system and the grounds for the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C., and the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago.

Yerkes Observatory programs and external affairs director Walt Chadick is a fan of Yerkes’ decorative elements, ranging from playful exterior winged lions to light-hearted whimsical interior decorative elements, including multiple caricatures of benefactor Yerkes.

“You can see how fun this is,” he said during a guided tour of the Yerkes facility. “Astronomy is not a funny subject. It’s a really austere pursuit. Cobb came up here and put Charles Yerkes’ face in like 95 places … There’s all these ridiculous mustache poses. He put religious symbols from like 40 different religions just in this rotunda alone … and all kinds of playful bell flowers, the owl of wisdom, all kinds of bats, signs of the zodiac, pudgy guys with scrunched up faces and ridiculous caricatures of University of Chicago benefactor John D. Rockefeller and the president of the University of Chicago. It’s really ridiculous in the best way. It’s just so playful. He could have easily made this into an overly scientific, very stern atmosphere, but Cobb combined the ecumenical feel, that churchy feel, with the scholastic feel and then the whimsical feel. I feel that’s a really smart thing he did. It’s really fun.

Moving forward, Chadick said the observatory will be playing up its Wisconsin legacy.

“We want to establish ourselves as we are Wisconsin,” he said. “Along with [Frank Lloyd Wright’s] Taliesin, we are the central architectural masterpiece of this state — and we want to be seen that way.”

While the masonry and terrazo restoration of Yerkes Observatory has been entrusted to Chicago-based Marion Restoration, whose projects have included restoration of Chicago’s Graceland Cemetery, the Frank Lloyd Wright home and studio in Oak Park, Ill. and Milwaukee’s Ambassador Hotel, North Point Water Tower and United States Courthouse and Federal Building, Chadick noted many of the firms also involved in the Yerkes Observatory restoration project, from contractors to materials suppliers, come from Wisconsin.

Lake Geneva clockmaker Patrick Myers is overseeing the restoration of three vintage clocks, while Sturgeon Bay artisan glassmaker Jeremy Popelka has blown replica replacement period light globes for the observatory’s Hagenah Rotunda and Ann M. Drake Library. New Berlin-based decorative painting and stained glass firm Conrad Schmitt Studio, Inc. is overseeing the restoration of Yerkes’ decorative Carrara marble and intricately-detailed tile floors in collaboration with Marion Restoration.

Other firms participating in the restoration and renovation of Yerkes Observatory include Abacus Architects, Inc. of Milwaukee, Adams Power in Elkhorn, Waukesha-based Generac Power Systems, Inc., Moore Construction Services, LLC of Menomonee Falls, and Madison-based Pierce Engineers, Inc.

A soft, limited public opening of Yerkes is planned for this summer according to Chadick, with Yerkes Observatory’s upcoming 125th anniversary in October planned to kick off a year-long grand opening celebration.

Kois said it’s hoped that Yerkes will have its first ticketed tours by Memorial Day Weekend.

“Those initially will be behind-the-scenes tours, because construction’s going to be ongoing for years,” he said. “The goal is we want to create a site that’s a pilgrimage site for people who are not just interested in astronomy, which is a group that is very deeply in love with that field but a finite number of people. We want to create a site that drives visitation regionally, nationally and internationally around science and big ideas — how are they conceived, how are they propagated, what are the conditions it takes for people to have creative genius. So what will happen here is not only things like people being able to use the telescope and look at the stars overnight or do stargazing on the lawn, but also other things like residencies for composers, artists, sculptors, writers, science writers, poets. There will be sculpture in the park, there will be a sci-fi film festival on the lawn, there will be concerts, there will be programming in here that will drive visitation.”

Kois said the Olmsted-designed grounds also figure prominently in the unfolding renovation and restoration plans for Yerkes Observatory, including four miles of walking trails designed by Madison-based Parkitecture.

“They are historic in their own right, even though they don’t look it right now, because they weren’t cared for either,” he said, noting the restorations are being guided by Olmsted’s original plans for Yerkes’ landscaping. “We’re in the midst of restoring all that. In the last year we’ve taken out about 125, 130 trees that were dead or diseased or not part of that [Olmsted] plan and we’ve replanted many hundreds more and we’re about to take delivery of 75 mid-sized trees this summer. All of that’s being brought back in its own right.”

Kois said the “ambitious but hopefully realistic” goal for Yerkes Observatory’s initial year of operation is to attract 50,000 visitors to the site, with a long-term goal of attracting some 150,000 visitors annually.

“It has the potential to drive a good amount of tours and visitation,” he said, noting there’s about 12 million people living within a 60-75 minute drive from Yerkes. “It has a lot of potential to drive visitors. There’s a huge audience for pilgrimage sites around science and the history of science, discovery and a lot of those names. We want to make sure we balance that with community need, community buy-in, the right amount for the neighborhood. We don’t want to become a burden on people. We have to be careful how we develop all that.”

Sayers tours

On April 19, Chadick and Kois hosted a tour of Yerkes’ expansive facility by Sayers, Spiegelberg and an entourage of local officials including City of Elkhorn Mayor Bruce Lechner and Williams Bay village president William Duncan, village administrator Becky Tobin and village board trustee Jim D’Alessandro.

Whitefish Bay native Kois, whose resume includes tenures at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., and the Milwaukee Public Museum among others, recounted the rich history of Yerkes Observatory and its myriad contributions to astronomy, while Chadick shared his vision of Yerkes as a public tourism destination for the arts and sciences.

Duncan said he is excited about the future plans outlined for Yerkes.

“It’s a huge rebirth of a major resource to the village — and to the world, actually,” Duncan said. “We’re delighted to have it be open again to the public and bring people in to be exposed to astronomy and the many opportunities that will be happening. Yerkes is an anchor to the village in terms of its reputation and attraction. We’re delighted, very much so. It’s very exciting.”

Duncan said opening of Yerkes Observatory to the public will “absolutely” provide a boost to tourism in Williams Bay.

“I think it’ll bring more people to The Bay,” he said. “I think it’ll be a major tourist attraction for Williams Bay in a good way. Sort of like KNC (Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy) is in eco-tourism, this will be a science tourism site.”

Kois was pleased to have the opportunity to host Sayers and share Yerkes Observatory’s vision for the future.

“We were very exited that she came to see what’s happening in Williams Bay and she, like us, believes this place (Yerkes) has incredible potential to grow the community, grow visitation and help grow community businesses,” he said. “We’re excited to get open.”

Chadick, with a tourism and operations background as an ongoing board director of the Ernest Hemmingway Foundation in Oak Park, Ill., and previous stints as executive director of Chicago Trolley & Double Decker and operations manager for the Fayetteville-based University of Arkansas, welcomed the opportunity to share Yerkes’ vision.

“For myself, having worked in the world of tourism a quarter of a century, to have the Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism visit before you’re open is incredibly wonderful,” he said. “This day meant a lot to us not only as a community, but as an observatory going forward. To know that she cares is very significant to us.”

Sayers came away from the tour impressed and excited.

“I love where they’re going with the big ideas,” she said. “It’s really exciting. The building is stunning, and its storied history is unbelievable. I was especially impressed by how the leadership is choosing to embrace and showcase the institution’s Wisconsin roots. Yerkes Observatory will be such a treasure for visitors to explore when they open for tours. We know that visitors are seeking one-of-a-kind experiences and Yerkes certainly checks that box. I recommend every traveler adds it to their bucket list. My recent trip to Williams Bay left me starry-eyed. As the birthplace of modern astrophysics and home to the world’s largest refracting telescope, each story I heard about the Yerkes Observatory was more incredible than the last. I look forward to seeing travelers experience this unique piece of history.”

As the state’s sixth-largest tourism destination after Milwaukee, Sauk, Dane, Waukesha and Brown counties, Walworth County’s $437.7 million tourism industry figures prominently in Wisconsin’s $9.8 billion tourism industry.

“We know our travelers are looking to make memories, from world class food to arts and culture to outdoor recreation to unique accommodations and more,” Sayers said. “Walworth County has so many opportunities to do just that. Even in its most challenging years, tourism has proven to be a powerful driver of the state’s economy and Walworth County is one of our strongest partners. Wisconsin is where the unexpected is ready to be discovered, and Yerkes is a picture-perfect example of that. I can’t wait for travelers to get to discover the incredible stories of Yerkes Observatory for themselves.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.