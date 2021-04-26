Outdoor entertainment approved for Maxwell Mansion again but with conditions put in place

“There’s an apartment complex across the street with small school children. They still play loud music after 9 o’clock,” Campbell said. “Talk to the police, they will verify what I am saying. People can’t get to sleep because of the noise coming out of the mansion.”

Lynn Hassler, who also lives near Maxwell Mansion, said there has been loud music coming from the mansion under previous ownership and wants to make sure the new owners keep the music at an acceptable level.

“We’re asking there be no amplifiers or microphones, and they honor the 9 p.m. curfew,” Hassler said. “It’s very disturbing to our whole complex and the people who live across the street and around it.”

Klein said she attended an event at Maxwell Mansion in the past and indicated that the music was “extremely loud.”

However, Klein indicated that she does not feel that will be an issue with the new owners.

“I understand where you are coming from,” Klein said. “I was there, and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, no wonder the neighbors have concerns.’ I would have too if I lived there.”

Monica Pfeifer said most of the entertainment will include acoustic music, and the outdoor music will not go past the 9 p.m. curfew.