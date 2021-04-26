Outdoor entertainment approved for Maxwell Mansion again but with conditions put in place

Live outdoor entertainment can be featured at Maxwell Mansion once again if certain conditions are met.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit April 26 to allow Maxwell Mansion to host outdoor entertainment.
Maxwell Mansion co-owner Luke Pfeifer requested the permit to be allowed to host outdoor entertainment at the business, which was allowed when the mansion was under previous ownership.
Pfeifer and his wife, Monica Pfeifer, purchased the business from previous owner Andrew Fritz in December.
Luke Pfeifer said they want to provide outdoor entertainment for weddings and other events. He said, historically, outdoor entertainment has generated about 35% of the revenue for the mansion.
“The events at Maxwell Mansion attract tourism to the city and the downtown corridor and enhances the community character while providing additional recreation and entertainment options to the residents of Lake Geneva,” he said.
Luke Pfeifer said they plan to follow the city ordinance and end outdoor music at 9 p.m., and they have purchased a sound meter to make sure the music does not go past a certain decibel level.
“We have no intentions of doing large-scale events like the previous owners did,” Luke Pfeifer said. “As a result of COVID, we feel outdoor events are going to continue to be in high demand.”
The city council approved the permit with a condition that the owners provide a parking site plan to indicate that Maxwell Mansion has adequate parking when an event is held at the establishment.
Building and Zoning Administrator Fred Walling said the mansion has to have one parking space available for every three people who attend an event at the property.
“If the site has an event of 150 people, they have to have 50 stalls,” Walling said. “We don’t have a site plan in hand to advise how many parking stalls are onsite.”
Walling said the owners also could enter into an agreement with the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA and surrounding businesses to provide offsite parking when they host an event at Maxwell Mansion.
“I don’t know if Maxwell Mansion has an agreement for offsite parking,” Walling said.
Mayor Charlene Klein said most of the people who attend an event at Maxwell Mansion either are staying at the establishment or at one of the neighboring hotels, so parking usually is available.
“Over the years, I’ve been to a few events there, and I’ve parked right in front of the building,” Klein said. “I never had an issue with parking.”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier proposed an amendment, which was approved by a 5-2 vote, that the conditional use permit be reviewed by the plan commission in one year to make sure the events are not disturbing the neighbors.
Aldermen Richard Hedlund and Joan Yunker voted against the amendment.
Fesenmaier said similar provisions have been approved for other conditional use permits.
“It’s not out of the ordinary,” Fesenmaier said. “We have requested this for other properties.”
City Attorney Dan Draper said the city could revoke the permit if the owners violate the provisions of the conditional use. He said the city has required that permits be reviewed for other businesses.
“We’ve done this in the past,” Draper said. “We did this one time with a dog kennel we wanted to review to make sure it wasn’t disturbing the neighbors. So it’s not unprecedented to do that.”
The Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously approved the conditional use permit April 19 to recommend it to the city council.
Several residents spoke during the public hearing portion of the plan commission meeting to express concern about past outdoor events that have been held at Maxwell Mansion.
David Campbell, who lives near Maxwell Mansion, said in the past there have been calls to the police because of loud noise coming from the establishment. Campbell said he has never called the police himself, but indicated he would if the noise would become an issue.
“There’s an apartment complex across the street with small school children. They still play loud music after 9 o’clock,” Campbell said. “Talk to the police, they will verify what I am saying. People can’t get to sleep because of the noise coming out of the mansion.”
Lynn Hassler, who also lives near Maxwell Mansion, said there has been loud music coming from the mansion under previous ownership and wants to make sure the new owners keep the music at an acceptable level.
“We’re asking there be no amplifiers or microphones, and they honor the 9 p.m. curfew,” Hassler said. “It’s very disturbing to our whole complex and the people who live across the street and around it.”
Klein said she attended an event at Maxwell Mansion in the past and indicated that the music was “extremely loud.”
However, Klein indicated that she does not feel that will be an issue with the new owners.
“I understand where you are coming from,” Klein said. “I was there, and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, no wonder the neighbors have concerns.’ I would have too if I lived there.”
Monica Pfeifer said most of the entertainment will include acoustic music, and the outdoor music will not go past the 9 p.m. curfew.
“We want to create memories. We want to create experiences. We want to be good neighbors,” Monica Pfeifer said. “We live on the property with a 6 year old. We don’t want loud music, so she can be in bed at 9 p.m., too.”
After some discussion, the plan commission members added some provisions to the conditional use permit, such as no amplified music coming from the front of the property, limited amplified music coming from the back of the property, outdoor music ends at 9 p.m. and the owners have to comply with the city’s sound ordinances.
Plan commission member John Gibbs proposed that the conditional use permit be reviewed in about a year and some of the provisions be removed if the owners follow the city ordinances and there are limited calls to the police related to noise.
“I don’t think it’s fair that we hold someone who just purchased the property accountable for past owners that didn’t follow the rules,” Gibbs said. “You have to keep it fair for everybody.”
Winter scenes inside and outside Maxwell Mansion
A look inside Maxwell Mansion
Maxwell Mansion outdoor snow globes
Maxwell Mansion outdoor snow globes
Maxwell Mansion outdoor snow globes
Maxwell Mansion outdoor snow globes
Maxwell Mansion outdoor snow globes
A look inside Maxwell Mansion
A look inside Maxwell Mansion
A look inside Maxwell Mansion
A look inside Maxwell Mansion
Maxwell Mansion sale finalized with new owners, scheduling New Years events
The sale of the Maxwell Mansion, 421 Baker St. in Lake Geneva, has been finalized.
Luke and Monica Pfeifer, previously of Seattle, Washington, announced plans to purchase the property from former owner Andrew Fritz in October, and the sale was completed Dec. 22.
The sale price was not immediately available, but the property had been listed for about $3.98 million.
Luke Pfeifer said he is excited about taking over ownership of the property.
“We are honored to be able to own a property of such historical significance to the area,” Luke Pfeifer said in a press release. “Maxwell Mansion is a true hidden gem, and we look forward to the countless memories that will be created here, further enhancing its history in the years to come.”
The Maxwell Mansion property includes a carriage house and stables, with a total of 28 guest suites, as well as the Apothecary cocktail bar, Speakeasy bar, heated swimming pool, bocce ball court, outdoor fireplaces, three acres of gardens, and indoor and outdoor event space for weddings and other social gatherings.
The Pfeifers plan to host several New Years-related events as part of their recent purchase of the property.
The “Dr. Maxwell’s Cure for 2020” New Year’s Eve event is scheduled to be held from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Dec. 31, and will include hors d’ oeuvres, cocktails live DJ, heated igloos and champagne toast. The cost to attend is $100 per person.
Tony Ocean’s Rat Pack is scheduled to perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 at the mansion. The cost is $50 per person.
Tickets for the events can be purchased by visiting www.MaxwellMansion1856.com or by calling 262-248-9711.
The Pfeifers plan to host an open house celebration at Maxwell Mansion in the near future.
“We look forward to continuing unique and safe experiences at Maxwell,” Monica Pfeifer said in a press release. “In addition to our public events, we are excited to showcase our unique venue, which brings countless opportunities for corporate groups and social events, alike.”
The Pfeifers, who are Wisconsin natives, have moved back to the Lake Geneva area to take over ownership of the mansion.
The couple has worked in the hospitality industry for about 20 years.
Both had previously worked at the Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan and the Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio.
The Maxwell Mansion was built in 1856 as a summer home for Dr. Philip Maxwell, who died about three years after the mansion was built.
Maxwell’s wife, Jerutha Maxwell, remained in the home for about 25 years after Philip Maxwell had died.
The property was operated as a hotel during the 1940s and 1950s, then Ruth Ann and Christopher Brown purchased the property during the 1970s and operated it as a bed and breakfast for about 20 years.
Nancy Waspi purchased the mansion in 2002 and converted it into the Golden Oaks restaurant. Fritz then purchased the property from Waspi in 2012.
Fritz initially tried to sell Maxwell Mansion in 2017, but pulled the property off the market to focus on selling the Baker House, which he also previously owned.
After he sold the Baker House in May 2019, he decided again to sell the Maxwell Mansion property.
