Outdoor entertainment could be allowed at Maxwell Mansion again but with conditions put in place
Live outdoor entertainment could be featured at Maxwell Mansion once again if certain conditions are met. 

The Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit April 19 to allow outdoor entertainment to be held at Maxwell Mansion, 421 Baker St. 

The permit still has to be approved by the city council, which is set to vote on the issue 6 p.m., April 26 in the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St. 

Maxwell Mansion co-owner Luke Pfeifer requested the permit to be allowed to host outdoor entertainment at the business, which was allowed when the mansion was under previous ownership. 

Pfeifer and his wife, Monica Pfeifer, purchased the business from previous owner Andrew Fritz in December.

Luke Pfeifer said they want to provide outdoor entertainment for weddings and other events. He said, historically, outdoor entertainment has generated about 35 percent of the revenue for the mansion. 

"The events at Maxwell Mansion attract tourism to the city and the downtown corridor and enhances the community character while providing additional recreation and entertainment options to the residents of Lake Geneva," he said.

Luke Pfeifer said they plan to follow the city ordinance and end outdoor music at 9 p.m., and they have purchased a sound meter to make sure the music does not go past a certain decibel level.

"We have no intentions of doing large-scale events like the previous owners did," Luke Pfeifer said. "As a result of COVID, we feel outdoor events are going to continue to be in high demand."

Several residents spoke during the public hearing portion of the plan commission meeting to express concern about past outdoor events that have been held at Maxwell Mansion.

David Campbell, who lives near Maxwell Mansion, said in the past there have been calls to the police because of loud noise coming from the establishment. Campbell said he has never called the police himself, but indicated he would if the noise would become an issue.

"There's an apartment complex across the street with small school children. They still play loud music after 9 o'clock," Campbell said. "Talk to the police, they will verify what I am saying. People can't get to sleep because of the noise coming out of the mansion."

Lynn Hassler, who also lives near Maxwell Mansion, said there has been loud music coming from the mansion under previous ownership and wants to make sure the new owners keep the music at an acceptable level.

"We're asking there be no amplifiers or microphones, and they honor the 9 p.m. curfew," Hassler said. "It's very disturbing to our whole complex and the people who live across the street and around it."

Mayor Charlene Klein said she attended an event at Maxwell Mansion in the past and indicated that the music was "extremely loud."

However, Klein indicated that she does not feel that will be an issue with the news owners.

"I understand where you are coming from," Klein said. "I was there, and I thought, 'Oh my goodness, no wonder the neighbors have concerns.' I would have too if I lived there." 

Monica Pfeifer said most of the entertainment will include acoustic music, and the outdoor music will not go past the 9 p.m. curfew.

"We want to create memories. We want to create experiences. We want to be good neighbors," Monica Pfeifer said. "We live on the property with a 6 year old. We don't want loud music, so she can be in bed at 9 p.m., too."

After some discussion, the plan commission members added some provisions to the conditional use permit, such as no amplified music coming from the front of the property, limited amplified music coming from the back of the property, outdoor music ends at 9 p.m. and the owners have to comply with the city's sound ordinances. 

Plan commission member John Gibbs proposed that the conditional use permit be reviewed in about a year and some of the provisions be removed if the owners follow the city ordinances and there are limited calls to the police related to noise.

"I don't think it's fair that we hold someone who just purchased the property accountable for past owners that didn't follow the rules," Gibbs said. "You have to keep it fair for everybody."

