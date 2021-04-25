Outdoor entertainment could be allowed at Maxwell Mansion again but with conditions put in place

"We have no intentions of doing large-scale events like the previous owners did," Luke Pfeifer said. "As a result of COVID, we feel outdoor events are going to continue to be in high demand."

Several residents spoke during the public hearing portion of the plan commission meeting to express concern about past outdoor events that have been held at Maxwell Mansion.

David Campbell, who lives near Maxwell Mansion, said in the past there have been calls to the police because of loud noise coming from the establishment. Campbell said he has never called the police himself, but indicated he would if the noise would become an issue.

"There's an apartment complex across the street with small school children. They still play loud music after 9 o'clock," Campbell said. "Talk to the police, they will verify what I am saying. People can't get to sleep because of the noise coming out of the mansion."

Lynn Hassler, who also lives near Maxwell Mansion, said there has been loud music coming from the mansion under previous ownership and wants to make sure the new owners keep the music at an acceptable level.