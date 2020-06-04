Outdoor merchandise continues in downtown Lake Geneva, depsite some aldermen's concerns

Business owners in downtown Lake Geneva may continue to place merchandise outside their establishments at least until the end of June, despite opposition from some aldermen.
Mayor Charlene Klein added an amendment to the city’s emergency proclamation, May 14, which allows downtown businesses owners to display their items outside of their store. The city has an ordinance in place which prohibits outdoor merchandise.
Klein said she decided to add the amendment to the proclamation — which has been extended through June 30 — to help business that have been closed during the past few months because of the coronavirus threat.
“It was to give them a little boost,” Klein said.
The outdoor merchandise amendment was continued by a narrow margin during a special city council meeting, May 28.
Alderman Richard Hedlund made a motion, during the meeting, to remove the amendment from the emergency proclamation.
Hedlund said allowing outdoor merchandise does not make sense when city officials are already concerned about the lack of available space on city sidewalks for pedestrians to walk and follow social distancing guidelines.
“We’re making all these moves to free up the sidewalks to allow more people there,” Hedlund said.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she also is not in favor of allowing more items on city sidewalks when there are already social distancing concerns.
“In the thoughts of trying to provide more space for pedestrians in this given time, I’m not sure placing more things on the sidewalks is the right idea,” Flower said.
Hedlund’s motion ended in a 4-4 tie vote, with aldermen John Halverson, Shari Straube, Flower and Hedlund voting in favor of removing the provision from the proclamation, and aldermen Ken Howell, Tim Dunn, Joan Yunker and Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”
Klein casted the tie-breaking “no” vote to keep the amendment in place.
Straube said, before the meeting, she understands Klein is trying to help the downtown businesses by allowing outdoor merchandise, but she does not feel many business owners will take advantage of it.
“I have not seen many merchants on Main Street or upper Broad Street have merchandise outside,” Straube said. “I applaud the gesture. I know it’s to help the downtown merchants.”
Howell said, before the meeting, that he has no issue with allowing outdoor merchandise, but is concerned that it would provide a lack of space for pedestrians to walk.
“It would help the businesses, but I don’t think it will jive with us wanting to make more space on the sidewalks,” Howell said.
Bob Lee, owner of Bob’s Beach Shack, 140 Broad St., said he feels allowing outdoor merchandise is an “extremely wise decision.” He said he feels it will benefit the businesses and help attract more people to the downtown area.
“Obviously, the merchants need all the help they can get,” Lee said. “It’s in the best interest of the merchants and best interest of the city.”
Sam Pappas, co-owner of Christine’s Gift Shop, 858 W. Main St., said allowing outdoor merchandise will help provide more space inside the stores for social distancing.
“I’m all for it, especially at this time when everybody wants to be outside and not inside where it’s cramped,” Pappas.
Both Lee and Pappas were cited last year for violating the city’s outdoor merchandise ordinance. The citations were later dismissed.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.