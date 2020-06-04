Outdoor merchandise continues in downtown Lake Geneva, depsite some aldermen's concerns

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she also is not in favor of allowing more items on city sidewalks when there are already social distancing concerns.

“In the thoughts of trying to provide more space for pedestrians in this given time, I’m not sure placing more things on the sidewalks is the right idea,” Flower said.

Hedlund’s motion ended in a 4-4 tie vote, with aldermen John Halverson, Shari Straube, Flower and Hedlund voting in favor of removing the provision from the proclamation, and aldermen Ken Howell, Tim Dunn, Joan Yunker and Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”

Klein casted the tie-breaking “no” vote to keep the amendment in place.

Straube said, before the meeting, she understands Klein is trying to help the downtown businesses by allowing outdoor merchandise, but she does not feel many business owners will take advantage of it.

“I have not seen many merchants on Main Street or upper Broad Street have merchandise outside,” Straube said. “I applaud the gesture. I know it’s to help the downtown merchants.”

Howell said, before the meeting, that he has no issue with allowing outdoor merchandise, but is concerned that it would provide a lack of space for pedestrians to walk.