Over $40,000 raised at Mr. Lake Geneva Pageant for Never Say Never Playground, Sgt. Derrick wins 2022 Mr. Lake Geneva

The Mr. Lake Geneva Pageant couldn’t have gone any better, according to Lakes Area Lifeway founder Kelly Gerlitz, with $43,296.00 in total being raised by the 10 contestants who competed in the pageant for the Never say Never Playground.

Lake Geneva Police Sgt. Daniel Derrick was crowned the winner as the 2022 Mr. Lake Geneva.

“At the end of the day, it didn’t matter if we raised $5,000 or $500,000, the idea that that money is going back into the community is pretty awesome,” Derrick said. “Being able to be part of that was amazing.”

While Derrick did ultimately win, which he called “a shock,” it was never about that for him.

“If none of us had won, it was just a show and it would have still been an amazing night,” he said. “We had 10 really great guys that got together, had some fun and raised a lot of money for the community. Lakes Area Lifeway knocked it out of the park and they set the bar pretty high for next year.”

Derrick was born and raised in Lake Geneva and has dedicated his entire life to protecting and serving the Lake Geneva community and its people. He began his law enforcement career in July of 1991 as a part-time officer and upon graduating from the police academy was officially hired as a full-time officer for the Lake Geneva Police Department on May 1, 1992.

Throughout his 30 years of service, he has served in numerous positions and leadership capacities within the community. He has served in an undercover capacity, as a field training officer, K-9 officer, on the SWAT team for 22 years, has instructed and led presentations on workplace safety and active shooter preparedness/prevention for many years, and was promoted to Sergeant in 2010.

Gerlitz called every contestant hysterical and “wild beyond measure.”

“The whole event was absolutely incredible,” Gerlitz said. “We had almost a full house in the middle of a tornado, so I was shocked. I was worried we’d have to push it or postpone it, but people showed up. We were just a few seats shy of it being sold out.”

For the 10 weeks leading up to the pageant, the men try to outraise each other and 50% of their final score at the pageant is from the fundraising and the other 50% lies in the hands of the judges.

“The community can vote with their dollars or businesses could sponsor,” she said. “We wanted to utilize the resources that we have in our community the best way that we could. Even on the night of the pageant, audience members still could vote by giving their dollars.

Gertlitz’s original goal for money being raised was around $10,000. Needless to say, the amount they received was unexpected.

“My dream was $20,000 and they doubled that,” she said. “It was an amazing night, an amazing experience and it was all to support the local cause of the Never Say Never playground coming to Veterans Park.”

Lakes Area Lifeway is a non-profit organization that looks to provide opportunities that initiate self-development, spiritual growth and community enrichment.

“We love to unite other organizations and we select a local cause every year that we believe will enrich the community and we selected the Never say Never playground,” she said. “I think it’s really cool to see other organizations come together to support it. I can’t wait for next year already.”

The contestants:

1. Sean Payne

2. Daniel Derrick

3. Nick Nottestad

4. Mike Giovingo

5. Scot Hodkiewicz

6. Paul Denecke

7. Simon Schuessler

8. Jim Gaugert

9. Danny Zientek

10. David Scotney

