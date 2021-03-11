Owner of former Annie's Ice Cream, Fromagerie remembered

Below is the obituary for David Favaro that is in this week's Lake Geneva Regional News. Favaro was the operator of two downtown Lake Geneva business, Fromagerie and Annie’s Ice Cream Parlor for many years.

The Fromagerie, at 731 Main St., featured shelves lined with fresh cheese, wines, crackers and snacks, freshly ground coffee and teas and deli meat, among its many offerings.

Annie's Ice Cream, 712 Main St., an old fashioned ice cream parlor, was well known for its desserts and later for other restaurant menu items. Favaro, who was more of the silent partner, owned that business along with Mary Paterson.

1947—2021

David J. Favaro, 73, longtime resident of Lake Geneva, passed to Eternal Life on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Lake Geneva Manor.

He was born on June 22, 1947 to Frank and Lorraine (Kures) Favaro in Chicago, IL. David married Marilyn Mays in 1981 in Lake Geneva, WI. David is survived by his wife, children Brian (Kendra), Chris and Michael, grandchildren Samantha, Tony, Jeff and Reid, his siblings Sharon Jensen, Janet Mate, Frank Jr., Karen Sansone and Keith, brother-in-law’s Drew and Woody Mays. Preceded in death by his parents. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.