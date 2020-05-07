Paid parking resumes in Lake Geneva but rates will remain the same

“We’re missing out on that opportunity to collect for parking,” Flower said. “People are coming whether they’re spending money at the stores or not.”

The council members were to set to vote to increase parking to $2 an hour throughout the downtown. However, city aldermen decided to keep the cost of parking at its current rates, which are $2 an hour along the lakefront area and $1 an hour throughout the rest of the downtown.

The measure also would have extended the paid parking period by two hours, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Several of the aldermen said they want to keep parking at the current rates, because a rate increase could negatively impact downtown businesses.

“Just to show the downtown businesses that we care about them, we need to make some type of concession,” Straube said.

Flower said she also is concerned about how the proposed rate increase would impact business owners.

“I can understand the plight of the downtown, which is why I’m not for raising the parking rates at this time,” Flower said.