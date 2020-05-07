Paid parking resumes in Lake Geneva but rates will remain the same

Paid parking in downtown Lake Geneva has resumed, but parking rates will remain the same — at least for now.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a motion, 6-2, April 27 to resume paid parking as soon as possible, which was temporarily halted due to the coronavirus. The council had also been discussing raising parking fees, but that discussion has been postponed.
Alderwomen Cindy Flower and Shari Straube voted against the two-part motion, which would have ended free parking and continued the discussion on the parking rate increase. Flower and Straube raised concerns over increasing parking rates and its impact to downtown businesses.
However, Flower said she is in favor of restarting the paid parking, because of the number of people who have been visiting the downtown area during warmer weather.
“We’re missing out on that opportunity to collect the parking,” Flower said. “People are coming whether they’re spending money at the stores or not.”
In mid-March, the city suspended paid parking as downtown businesses temporarily shutdown due to Gov. Tony Evers “safer-at-home” order.
Although the “safer-at-home” order remains in effect, the city’s parking staff began removing covers from parking kiosks on April 28, and paid parking resumed April 30.
Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said if the free parking would have continued until the end of May, the city could have lost about $300,000 in revenue.
“That is not an insignificant amount,” Elder said.
On March 19, former Mayor Tom Hartz and the city council approved an emergency declaration to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. Part of that proclamation was to eliminate paid parking. That proclamation is set to expire on May 18.
City Attorney Dan Draper said, during the council meeting, that current Mayor Charlene Klein could alter the proclamation to resume paid parking. Klein defeated Hartz in the April election to become Lake Geneva’s new mayor.
“I’m revising the proclamation, as we speak, to allow for that,” Klein said Tuesday afternoon.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is in favor of resuming paid parking to help make up lost revenue.
“If we get a half glass of milk, it’s better than no milk at all,” Hedlund said. “Something is better than nothing.”
Flower said she is in favor of resuming paid parking, but not in favor of increasing parking rates at this time.
Flower said, even though businesses may be closed, many people are visiting the city’s parks because of the warmer weather.
The council members were to set to vote to increase parking to $2 an hour throughout the downtown. However, city aldermen decided to keep the cost of parking at its current rates, which are $2 an hour along the lakefront area and $1 an hour throughout the rest of the downtown.
The measure also would have extended the paid parking period by two hours, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Several of the aldermen said they want to keep parking at the current rates, because a rate increase could negatively impact downtown businesses.
“Just to show the downtown businesses that we care about them, we need to make some type of concession,” Straube said.
Flower said she also is concerned about how the proposed rate increase would impact business owners.
“I can understand the plight of the downtown, which is why I’m not for raising the parking rates at this time,” Flower said.
The proposed parking rate increase was proposed to offset a projected $100,000 shortfall in the city’s budget for 2020. The $2-an-hour parking rate increase is projected to generate about $400,000 a year for Lake Geneva.
Hedlund said he would like to discuss the proposed increase again in the future to help offset the deficit. He is concerned that not raising the parking rate would cause property taxes to increase.
“I understand the merchants get the benefit, but I think it’s unfair to put it all on the citizens of Lake Geneva,” Hedlund said.
Alderman Ken Howell said he also is favor of discussing the proposed parking rate increase again.
“We cannot ignore the budget shortfall forever,” Howell said. “We’re not the federal government. We can’t print our own money. We have to balance our budget.”
City officials initially proposed to increase parking to $3 an hour along the lakefront area and to keep it at $1 an hour throughout the rest of the downtown.
However, several downtown business owners expressed concerned that the $3-an-hour rate would decrease the number of customers visiting their stores, so city officials proposed the $2-an-hour rate for the entire downtown as a compromise.
