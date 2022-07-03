Paper Dolls Home Furnishing expands into neighboring building that has sat vacant for almost 10 years

A local furniture store has expanded into a neighboring location that has sat vacant for almost 10 years.

Paper Dolls Home Furnishings & Interior Design, 138 E. Geneva Square in Lake Geneva, recently expanded into a 2,000 square-foot neighboring storefront.

Kristi Hugunin, owner of Paper Dolls Home Furnishings, which is located in the Geneva Square shopping center, said she decided to expand the business to display more furniture items and to provide more space in the warehouse to allow more items to be stocked.

Expanded area

The expanded area includes bedroom sets, sofas, lamps and dressers

“I outgrew my warehouse, so here is this new addition that I have all bedroom sets, set up,” Hugunin said. “If somebody comes in and says, ‘I want a new bedroom set,’ we can bring them in here and they get to see the matching dressers.”

The expanded area also includes a row of recliner chairs.

“So now when people come in and say ‘I’m looking for a recliner,’ we can bring them over here and they’re all here— instead of just trying to go all through the store and see where the different ones are,” Hugunin said.

The new area will also feature printed artwork in the future that will be available for purchase.

“I do a big business in selling artwork. So this will also have artwork on the walls,” Hugunin said. “We just haven’t had the chance to get to it yet. This is exciting for us, because now we can show everything on how it would go in your home.”

The 2,000 square-foot area previously was the location for a women’s clothing store, which closed about 10 years ago.

Grown to 7 storefronts

“It has sat empty for 10 years,” Hugunin said. “I always thought, ‘I don’t want to expand again, but nowadays with people wanting things immediately instead of waiting, I felt the need that I had to expand to be able to provide them with their furniture right away for delivery.”

The building’s landlords remodeled the space for about two weeks, then Hugunin was ready to expand her business into the location in early June.

“The landlords did the remodeling for us, and it was ready for us to move into,” Hugunin said. “It’s freshly new.”

Paper Dolls Home Furnishings has been expanded several times since it opened for business about 36 years ago.

“We started out with one storefront, now we have seven storefronts,” Hugunin said. “We have a little bit for everybody.”

The store has different themed rooms with different colors and styles of furniture.

“There’s blue rooms. There’s pink, floral rooms. There’s the nautical room, and we have a masculine room,” Hugunin said.

Interior design

Paper Dolls Home Furnishings also offers an interior design service, where customers can help design the look of their furniture.

“This is where the interior designer sits, and they do the creating here for their customers,” Hugunin said. “We have all the fabrics in here. When you special order, we have all the fabrics in here for special ordering. We have thousands of fabrics to choose from.”

Hugunin said the store attracts customers from throughout the area. She said customers can pick their purchased items up at the store or have them delivered.

“We live in a wonderful bubble because not only do we service Walworth County, but we also go into the Chicago suburbs, Milwaukee, Kenosha and Janesville,” Hugunin said. “We’ll deliver, pretty much, everywhere.”

Hugunin said she has enjoyed operating the furniture store during the last 36 years.

“I love what I do. It has been a wonderful business,” Hugunin said. “I get to be creative. I get to meet wonderful customers. Everybody is excited because we’re not your typical furniture store. We set up the whole room to look like it should in your house. People love that, because it gives them ideas.”

Hugunin said she does not plan to expand the business again in the future.

“Believe me, this is enough,” she said.

Paper Dolls Home Furnishings & Interior Design is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 262-248-6268.

