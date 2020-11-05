Paranormal researchers report hauntings inside Lake Geneva's historic Maxwell Mansion

Other strange sightings and experiences have included people reporting hearing cries for help from the hotel lobby, and then finding nobody in the lobby.

Brouwer said most of the reported spirits are believed to have been people who lived or stayed in the mansion in the past.

“I think all of the ghosts were residents at one point, because the mansion is very old,” she said. “There have been a lot of people who came and gone.”

Pfeifer recently announced plans to purchase the Maxwell Mansion and to continue operating it as a boutique hotel on the Lake Geneva lakefront.

The nonprofit group Wisconsin Paranormal Research visited the property Oct. 31 while the hotel was hosting its annual Halloween party. After the party ended at 1 a.m., the four-person research team investigated the property until 5:30 a.m.

Brouwer said the investigators were clear that they did not want to go about their business until after the party had ended.

“I think they want to give the spirits some space,” she said.

Hill said his team observed circular blue lights, known as “orbs,” which are sometimes associated with ghosts. They also heard voices, footsteps and feet shuffling.