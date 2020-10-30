Paranormal researchers to investigate Lake Geneva's historic Maxwell Mansion

Before new owners take over the Maxwell Mansion, the current owners want to know if the historic Lake Geneva hotel is being visited by ghostly guests from long ago — who never checked out.
A team of paranormal investigators are descending on the 163-year-old hotel this weekend to look into reports that the property at 421 Baker St. is haunted.
Luke Pfeifer, who along with his wife recently announced a deal to purchase the Maxwell Mansion, said he obviously would like to know if the Lake Geneva lakefront hotel has paranormal activity.
"I've seen some things on social media about it," Pfeifer said. "It's something I'm interested in learning more about."
Maxwell Mansion was built in 1856 for Dr. Philip Maxwell, who died three years later. Maxwell's wife, Jerutha Maxwell, lived in the property about 25 years longer.
The building has been operating as a hotel since at least the 1940s, and now includes a carriage house and stables, with a total of 28 guest suites, as well as a ballroom, a cocktail bar, and three acres of gardens.
The paranormal investigation planned this weekend coincides with the Maxwell Mansion's annual Halloween party. But event manager Ashley Brouwer said the investigation is not all fun and games.
Brouwer said there have been many ghostly sightings in the hotel over the years, and the investigators take their work seriously.
"Their main idea is to help the living understand the dead and the dead to understand the living," she said. "And to help them co-exist."
Among the possible hauntings reported at the hotel:
- A little boy named "Eddie," who became ill and died in the mansion, is believed to be inhabiting the hotel's attic. One employee reported going up to the attic and finding that toys had been rearranged.
Another supernatural being known as "The Watcher" has been reportedly seen sitting and watching guests who have stayed at the hotel.
Inside the hotel's Speakeasy tavern, employees reported seeing hanging mugs fly off the wall. A bartender also once found that a cash register kept ringing up its own order — always a Bloody Mary.
Other strange sightings and experiences have included people reporting hearing cries for help from the hotel lobby, and then finding nobody in the lobby.
Brouwer said most of the reported spirits are believed to have been people who lived or stayed in the mansion in the past.
"I think all of the ghosts were residents at one point, because the mansion is very old," she said. "There have been a lot of people who came and gone."
The nonprofit group Wisconsin Paranormal Research is scheduled to visit the Maxwell Mansion on Saturday while the hotel is hosting its annual Halloween party, which begins tonight and concludes Saturday.
After the party ends late Saturday night, the researchers will scour the mansion for signs of ghostly hauntings.
Brouwer said the investigators were clear that they did not want to go about their business until after the party had ended.
"I think they want to give the spirits some space," she said.
