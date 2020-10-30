Paranormal researchers to investigate Lake Geneva's historic Maxwell Mansion

Before new owners take over the Maxwell Mansion, the current owners want to know if the historic Lake Geneva hotel is being visited by ghostly guests from long ago — who never checked out.

A team of paranormal investigators are descending on the 163-year-old hotel this weekend to look into reports that the property at 421 Baker St. is haunted.

Luke Pfeifer, who along with his wife recently announced a deal to purchase the Maxwell Mansion, said he obviously would like to know if the Lake Geneva lakefront hotel has paranormal activity.

"I've seen some things on social media about it," Pfeifer said. "It's something I'm interested in learning more about."

Maxwell Mansion was built in 1856 for Dr. Philip Maxwell, who died three years later. Maxwell's wife, Jerutha Maxwell, lived in the property about 25 years longer.

The building has been operating as a hotel since at least the 1940s, and now includes a carriage house and stables, with a total of 28 guest suites, as well as a ballroom, a cocktail bar, and three acres of gardens.

The paranormal investigation planned this weekend coincides with the Maxwell Mansion's annual Halloween party. But event manager Ashley Brouwer said the investigation is not all fun and games.