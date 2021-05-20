Parent survey: Should Lake Geneva students wear face masks for summer school and next year?

Lake Geneva schools will continue to require students, staff and visitors to wear face masks until at least the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

No decision has yet been made about masks for summer school or next school year.

Representatives from Lake Geneva schools have placed a survey online asking how the districts should move forward with the mask-wearing mandate for summer school and the 2021-2022 school year.

The survey is due Friday, May 21.

Officials from the Center for Disease Control announced, May 13, that people who have been fully vaccinated may participate in indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a face mask or social distancing.

However, officials from the Center for Disease Control have asked that school administrators, staff, teachers, students and visitors still wear mask and social distance because most students have not been fully vaccinated.

Lake Geneva schools officials also recently announced that the school districts will be returning to all in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year and will not be offering a live streamed option.