Parents balance work and family with school closures

WALWORTH — With students learning from home due to school closures, parents are getting creative in the ways they can keep their kids learning and active.
Since the state closed all schools March 13 to control the spread of coronavirus, parents have had to juggle their children’s remote learning while also managing their own remote work and keeping the whole family active.
Carlie Blackman, a stay-at-home mom with three part-time jobs, said while she is used to organizing activities for her daughter, Allie, a second-grader at Fontana Elementary, finding fresh ideas to fill time at home has been challenging.
“Normally I’m really good with the arts and crafts on my own, putting things together and getting ideas off Pintrest and Google,” Blackman said. “But it’s a little more intense right now.”
Blackman said she has been following posts on the Big Foot Recreation District’s social media page, which offers a daily activity or challenge for parents to complete with their children. So far, Blackman and her daughter have baked a pie and built a 7-feet-tall Lego tower.
Working remotely herself, Blackman said she was thankful that Fontana Elementary was able to provide her daughter with a laptop to complete school work.
“It’s nice to have her own device and not use my computer, because that would propose some more problems,” she said.
Big Foot Recreation District director Chuck Thiesenhusen said his staff has been working hard to generate ways for parents and kids to stay active and involved from home.
Thiesenhusen said parks and sport facilities at Big Foot High School are available to individuals for use, so long as proper social distancing is practiced.
“As long as people aren’t congregating — and keeping themselves at a safe distance — we are encouraging people to use the facilities,” he said.
Softball and baseball fields at the Big Foot Sports Complex are still being renovated and are not be available for use.
On area day care operator reported no sign of more parents turning to day care centers while the schools are closed.
Amy Faul, owner and operator of Little Professors Learning Center in Walworth, said parents seem to be planning well for their children to be home. Faul said she has not received any new clients since the schools were closed.
Little Professors is a day care and after-school facility catering to children from 6 weeks to 12 years old. The facility closed starting March 30 and currently plans to reopen April 13.
Faul said she believes many parents have been able to retain their jobs during the coronavirus closure, allowing them to watch their children at home while working remotely.
Fontana parent Margaret Labus said it has been both rewarding and challenging to balance her own remote work with helping her two children with school work and keeping them occupied.
Labus, a parent of two, works as a real estate agent and also is president of the Fontana Parent-Teacher Organization.
She said it has been a pleasure to see her children learn and work with classmates online right in front of her, rather than them bringing their projects home from school afterwards.
“Watching my kids learn has been really joyful for me,” she said. “I’ve been happy to have them here.”
She added that both she and her children have been enjoying relaxed mornings without the daily rush to school.
But with her own deadlines and projects to complete, Labus said she has had to balance time spent on her own work with time she is assisting her kids.
“It’s been little bit of an adjustment for me, just trying to figure out how to balance it all,” she said. “I’m sure other parents are struggling with that, too. But that’s just something that is going to take some time to figure out.”
