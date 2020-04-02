Parents balance work and family with school closures

Faul said she believes many parents have been able to retain their jobs during the coronavirus closure, allowing them to watch their children at home while working remotely.

Fontana parent Margaret Labus said it has been both rewarding and challenging to balance her own remote work with helping her two children with school work and keeping them occupied.

Labus, a parent of two, works as a real estate agent and also is president of the Fontana Parent-Teacher Organization.

She said it has been a pleasure to see her children learn and work with classmates online right in front of her, rather than them bringing their projects home from school afterwards.

“Watching my kids learn has been really joyful for me,” she said. “I’ve been happy to have them here.”

She added that both she and her children have been enjoying relaxed mornings without the daily rush to school.

But with her own deadlines and projects to complete, Labus said she has had to balance time spent on her own work with time she is assisting her kids.