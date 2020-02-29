Parents can get truancy tickets

Parents in the Lake Geneva school districts may face a citation and a fine if their child decides to skip school and they let it happen.

Giving tickets to parents isn’t a tactic police employ frequently — five citations have been given out in the past five years — but it is one police apply when adults don’t help ensure a child is in the classroom.

Lt. Edward Gritzner of the Lake Geneva Police Department said parents or guardians can be cited for contributing to the truancy of a child if they are aware that their child has been skipping school, and they do not attempt to change the behavior.

Gritzner said it isn’t just parents or guardians who can faces fines, but any adult that knowingly allows a child to miss school.

“If it’s an older sibling or older adult encouraging a student to skip school, they can be cited, as well,” he said.

Gritzner said fines can range from about $200 to $1,000 depending on the number of times a student has been truant. He said, in some cases, the parent may be asked to appear in municipal court.

Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing said he does not know the exact number of such cases he has handled during the past few years, but it has been very few.