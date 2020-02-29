Parents can get truancy tickets

Parents in the Lake Geneva school districts may face a citation and a fine if their child decides to skip school and they let it happen.
Giving tickets to parents isn’t a tactic police employ frequently — five citations have been given out in the past five years — but it is one police apply when adults don’t help ensure a child is in the classroom.
Lt. Edward Gritzner of the Lake Geneva Police Department said parents or guardians can be cited for contributing to the truancy of a child if they are aware that their child has been skipping school, and they do not attempt to change the behavior.
Gritzner said it isn’t just parents or guardians who can faces fines, but any adult that knowingly allows a child to miss school.
“If it’s an older sibling or older adult encouraging a student to skip school, they can be cited, as well,” he said.
Gritzner said fines can range from about $200 to $1,000 depending on the number of times a student has been truant. He said, in some cases, the parent may be asked to appear in municipal court.
Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing said he does not know the exact number of such cases he has handled during the past few years, but it has been very few.
“I can count on one hand the number of cases I’ve seen,” Sibbing said. “I remember one last year, and they paid the forfeiture.”
Each citation carries a $281.50 fine, according to municipal court records. However, police can issue more citations if the students continuously misses school.
Sibbing said the school resource officer usually issues the citations.
“I don’t know what type of criteria is used,” Sibbing said of the issued citations.
Patrick Sherman, president of the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union School Board, said student truancy cases do not come before the school board, and are handled by the district administrators and municipal judge.
Sherman said there needs to be some punishment for students who are truant, but he is not certain if fining the parent or guardian is a deterrent.
“I you can’t reach the student, then you have to get to the person who is in charge, and that’s the parent,” he said.
Sherman said he does feel issuing a fine is more effective than suspending the student.
“If you suspend them, then you let the student win,” Sherman said. “They don’t want to go to school anyway, so it doesn’t solve the problem.”
Gritzner said the police department and school district officials try to work with the parents and students before issuing a citation.
“If we had conferences with the parents, and their child continues to skip school and they do nothing to intervene, they will be cited,” he said.
Gritzner said students also can receive a citation for being truant. He said if a police officer finds that a student is out in the community when they should be attending school, the officer will take them back to the school and have a meeting with their parents.
Gritzner said the student will be issued a fine, and the school district usually determines if they will be disciplined.
“The fine usually does not get above $500 for juveniles,” he said.
Gritzner said there may be several reasons why a student decides not to attend school.
“Some students don’t attend because they just don’t like school,” Gritzner said. “For others, it may be a dependency issue. They may be dependent on alcohol or drugs or things like that.”
Sherman said he has heard of district officials who have worked closely with students to encourage them to attend school, but the students still do not attend.
“It’s a no-win situation for the district and the child,” Sherman said. “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make them drink.”
Gritzner said most truancy cases occur during the end of the school year.
“It’s usually more common when the weather is nicer,” Gritzner said.