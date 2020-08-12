Parents voice fear in Big Foot student gun case

In the second letter, the parents wrote that Kyle Higgins had been more cooperative in getting help with mental health issues. They also wrote that he was enrolled in classes at Gateway Technical College, and that they would like him to finish school.

“Kyle is not a bad kid,” the letter stated. “He is struggling with mental health issues. We feel revoking his bond and sending him to jail will not help him.”

Both of the parents’ letters are part of the public record in the criminal case against their son.

Contacted at the family home, Jill Higgins declined to comment.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Hermann and defense attorney Frank Lettenberger both could not be reached for comment.

Kyle Higgins was arrested Feb. 24 at Big Foot High School in Walworth after police reported finding a loaded .22-caliber rifle and a small amount of marijuana inside his vehicle in the school’s parking lot.

He was charged with felony possession of a firearm on school grounds, as well as two misdemeanors. He was released Feb. 25 on a $10,000 bond.