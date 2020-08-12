Parents voice fear in Big Foot student gun case

WALWORTH — The parents of a Big Foot High School student accused of bringing a gun to school have asked a judge to revoke their son’s bond, only to withdraw the request later.
In their request, Tom and Jill Higgins wrote that their son, Kyle Higgins, suffered from mental health issues, and that the parents were “fearful for our lives.”
Kyle Higgins, who graduated from Big Foot last year, is facing criminal charges of bringing a loaded rifle to school, as well as intimidating a witness and other counts.
The 18-year-old Walworth resident is free on $20,0000 bond while awaiting trial in Walworth County Circuit Court.
In a handwritten letter to the court July 17, his parents asked a judge to revoke their son’s bond, which could have landed the teen in jail while his case is pending.
The couple wrote that they filed the request because, they stated, Kyle Higgins was struggling with mental health issues, was refusing treatment and was violating conditions of his release.
“My husband and I are fearful for our lives,” the letter stated.
Before any action was taken by Circuit Judge Phillip Koss, the couple submitted another letter four days later, asking that their first request be withdrawn.
In the second letter, the parents wrote that Kyle Higgins had been more cooperative in getting help with mental health issues. They also wrote that he was enrolled in classes at Gateway Technical College, and that they would like him to finish school.
“Kyle is not a bad kid,” the letter stated. “He is struggling with mental health issues. We feel revoking his bond and sending him to jail will not help him.”
Both of the parents’ letters are part of the public record in the criminal case against their son.
Contacted at the family home, Jill Higgins declined to comment.
Assistant District Attorney Andrew Hermann and defense attorney Frank Lettenberger both could not be reached for comment.
Kyle Higgins was arrested Feb. 24 at Big Foot High School in Walworth after police reported finding a loaded .22-caliber rifle and a small amount of marijuana inside his vehicle in the school’s parking lot.
He was charged with felony possession of a firearm on school grounds, as well as two misdemeanors. He was released Feb. 25 on a $10,000 bond.
He was later charged with intimidating a witness and bail jumping, both felony counts, after he allegedly made threatening comments to an ex-girlfriend who, according to police, had alerted school authorities that Higgins had brought a gun to school.
After being arrested a second time, Higgins was again released from custody March 9 on another $10,000 bond.
The ex-girlfriend earlier told officials she worried that Higgins might harm himself or others with the alleged rifle at school. At the time of his arrest, his mother reported that her son had been acting out and making threats at home.
In an interview with the Lake Geneva Regional News shortly after his arrest, Higgins said the rifle was only for hunting after school and that he never intended any harm in bringing it to school.
He is due back at the county courthouse Sept. 10 for a status conference.
He has pleaded not guilty on the charges, which could land him in prison for up to 20 years, if he is found guilty.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.