Parking and beach rates going up in Lake Geneva

“If you make it $2 all over town, you’re hurting the locals,” he said.

The aldermen also unanimously agreed to charge an $8 beach admission for Riviera Beach for both adults and children. The rate is unchanged from adults, but it is doubling for children, from $4 to $8.

The finance committee had earlier recommended increasing adult admissions from $8 to $10 and increasing children admissions from $4 to $5. The child’s rate applies to beach goers aged 7 to 12, while kids under age 7 get into the beach for free.

Straube said she felt the a $10 adult admission would have been too costly for families.

“I think $10 sounds a little high for our beach,” she said. “That adds up very quickly.”

Halverson said he agreed that the proposed $10 adult rate was too much money.

“I think the $10 increases the rate exponentially when people are paying for three kids and two adults,” Halverson said.

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said having a uniformed beach admission rate for both children and adults would make it more convenient for people to pay for their beach passes, because they would not have to enter different amounts for children and adults when they are paying at beach kiosks.