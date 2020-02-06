Parking deal would boost downtown rates to $2 an hour

Motorists in Lake Geneva may find parking rates boosted to $2 an hour throughout downtown, rather than facing a $3-an-hour premium charge for prime lakefront parking.

That is the compromise headed to the Lake Geneva City Council on Monday after months of debate about downtown parking rates.

Parking currently costs $1 an hour, with a $2-an-hour premium rate for the most popular lakefront spaces in the heart of the tourism and shopping district.

City officials had considered boosting those prime spots from $2 to $3 an hour, but downtown store owners complained that such a move would drive away too many customers.

So the city council on Monday will consider a committee recommendation to instead increase rates from $1 to $2 an hour throughout all of downtown. Members of the finance, licensing & regulation committee also recommend extending paid parking hours from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Visitors to downtown currently must feed their parking meters only between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Officials have calculated that the recommended compromise would generate about $400,000 a year in new parking revenue for the city.

The city council meeting Monday starts at 6 p.m. It is open to the public.