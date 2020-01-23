You are the owner of this article.
Parking fines could double to $40 in downtown Lake Geneva
Parking Operations Manager Sylvia Martinez-Mullally checks over a temporary parking kiosk

Lake Geneva parking operations manager Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, shown at a downtown parking kiosk, has offered aldermen alternatives to boosting parking to $3 an hour in prime spaces.

 File photo, Regional News

Parking fines in downtown Lake Geneva could double to $40 under an alternative to a parking rate increase that has drawn opposition from business owners.

Faced with criticism over a proposed $3-an-hour rate for prime parking spaces, city officials also are discussing instead raising parking to $2 an hour throughout all of downtown.

Parking currently costs $1 an hour except in the prime lakefront areas where it is $2 an hour.

Downtown business owners have petitioned against boosting prime parking to $3 an hour, out of concern that it will drive customers away from the city's shopping district. Officials say the rate increase would generate an additional $400,000 a year for the city.

At a meeting Tuesday night, alderman discussed alternatives to the rate increase, including the idea of doubling fines from $20 to $40 for parking tickets.

Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, parking operations manager for the city, said doubling the fines would generate about $125,000 a year — and would encourage people to feed the meters.

"This would give them more of an incentive," she said.

Members of a city council committee also discussed leaving the $2 parking rate alone in prime lakefront areas, and instead boosting parking to $2 an hour in other downtown areas where it is currently $1 an hour.

Officials said that would generate $350,000 to $400,000 a year.

Business owner Kevin Fleming, who is among those fighting the $3-an-hour rate hike, said some downtown merchants would support instead raising rates to $2 an hour throughout downtown.

Fleming said the city also could charge for parking year-round, ending the current practice of making parking free between November and March.

"We don't want to see $3 an hour," he said. "There are other options out there."

Whatever direction the city goes, any changes would need approval from the full city council.

