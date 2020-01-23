Parking fines could double to $40 in downtown Lake Geneva

Parking fines in downtown Lake Geneva could double to $40 under an alternative to a parking rate increase that has drawn opposition from business owners.

Faced with criticism over a proposed $3-an-hour rate for prime parking spaces, city officials also are discussing instead raising parking to $2 an hour throughout all of downtown.

Parking currently costs $1 an hour except in the prime lakefront areas where it is $2 an hour.

Downtown business owners have petitioned against boosting prime parking to $3 an hour, out of concern that it will drive customers away from the city's shopping district. Officials say the rate increase would generate an additional $400,000 a year for the city.

At a meeting Tuesday night, alderman discussed alternatives to the rate increase, including the idea of doubling fines from $20 to $40 for parking tickets.

Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, parking operations manager for the city, said doubling the fines would generate about $125,000 a year — and would encourage people to feed the meters.

"This would give them more of an incentive," she said.

