Prime parking spaces in downtown Lake Geneva could cost more again next year.
City officials are proposing to increase parking rates from $2 an hour to $3 an hour in the lakefront parking zones along Wrigley Drive, Broad Street, Center Street and Main Street.
The city in 2017 increased parking from $1 an hour to $2 an hour in some affected areas, and then did the same in other affected areas in 2018.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council finance, licensing & regulation committee on Oct. 15 unanimously endorsed the new rate increase, which city officials forecast would cost downtown motorists $400,000 a year.
If approved by the full city council, the rate increase will take effect at a date to be determined.
Alderman Ken Howell said he believes the rate increase would be paid mostly by tourists rather than full-time residents. Residents visiting downtown, Howell said, would likely either decide to park elsewhere or walk.
“This is money that doesn’t come from the citizens of Lake Geneva,” he said.
Of the tourists coming to downtown, Howell added: “I don’t think they would balk at $3. Not given, where they come from, it might be $5 or $6.”
Under the proposal, parking in other areas of downtown would remain $1 an hour.
Parking is free throughout the city from November to March. Otherwise, visitors using one of about 1,100 downtown parking spaces must pay, using either an online app or one of 66 parking kiosks stationed throughout the downtown business district.
Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, the city’s parking operations manager, said the proposed rate increase would generate about $400,000 for the city. The affected areas are the most popular parking spaces, and generate the most revenue.
Martinez-Mullally said she believes people would willingly pay the increase, although she said some might drive away and park elsewhere.
“You will have some people that maybe decide, ‘I don’t want to pay that,’ or maybe they will walk,” she said. “We don’t know. This is just speculation.”
One downtown business representative said he is not concerned about a parking rate increase.
Sean Payne, manager of Clear Water Outdoor, 744 W. Main St., said if the city increases parking rates, he would prefer that it be implemented only during the summer tourist season.
Payne, who is a leader of the city’s downtown business district, said he believes summer tourists would accept the higher cost, while full-time residents probably would not.
“During the summertime, I don’t think it would be a problem,” he said.
The city collects more than $1 million a year from parking fees. The number is expected to dip slightly this year to $1.3 million, down from $1.4 million last year.
City aldermen have considered two other options for parking rates: charging $2 an hour throughout downtown, or charging $3 an hour near the lakefront and $2 an hour elsewhere.
Martinez-Mullally said the rate increase could be imposed from June to August during peak tourism season, and then be rolled back to $2 an hour at other times.
The city charges for parking between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. from early March to mid-November.