Parking stalls along Wrigley Drive may no longer be reserved for private events

Reserving parking stalls along areas of Wrigley Drive for private events may no longer be an option in the City of Lake Geneva.
Residents and visitors currently may reserve paid parking stalls in downtown Lake Geneva for private events, but city officials are considering disallowing the practice for stalls located on Wrigley Drive, from Main Street to Broad Street.
The cost to reserve a paid parking stall is $20 a day and a $10 one-time administrative fee from Feb. 1 through Nov. 15, and $10 a day and a $10 one-time administrative fee from Nov. 16 through Jan. 31.
City officials have indicated that allowing people to reserve parking spaces in that section of Wrigley Drive has resulted in less available parking for businesses in that area.
People have reserved parking on Wrigley Drive for weddings and other events held at the Riviera.
Members of the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously approved June 1 to allow City Administrator Dave Nord to develop a policy which no longer allows reserved parking on Wrigley Drive, from Main Street to Broad Street.
The policy would have to be approved by the full city council.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she is favor of developing the policy, so the city has it on record that reserved parking is not allowed in that area.
“This needs to be a policy so that whoever the parking manager is doesn’t have to look at a set of minutes but can go in our policy manual,” Fesenmaier said. “It needs to come back as a policy.”
Nord said he also feels it would be a good idea to develop such a policy, so future city staff would be aware of the parking reservation restriction on Wrigley Drive.
“I think it would be advisable because as we come and go, it’s got to be recorded somewhere as to this is what we’re going to do,” Nord said.
Comptroller Karen Hall said several people have already reserved private parking stalls in that area of Wrigley Drive for upcoming events, which they should still be allowed to have since they reserved the parking spaces before the policy would be adopted.
“We have a few weddings out there that have already booked spots for July and August, and I would think we would want to grandfather those people in and not tell them, ‘No, you can’t do that,’” Hall said.
Fesenmaier said she is in favor of allowing those people to still have private parking but indicated that no more requests for private parking in that area should be granted in case the policy is approved.
Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said reserved parking should still be allowed for contractors that are doing maintenance and repair work in that area.
“I would just encourage the group to make sure we still have contractor permits available for folks that need to get into those businesses and the Riviera, for that matter, to do work as a contractor,” Elder said.
The city council approved May 24 to allow people who rent the Riviera ballroom for an event to be able to rent the lower Center Street parking lot (Parking Lot B), which is a paid parking lot, for them and their guests.
The cost to rent the parking lot is $650 per day.
Elder said making the parking lot available for rent gives people an option to have reserved parking near the Riviera.
“If you wanted to disallow the private parking reservations, I think we got that covered with the Center Street option for those using the Riviera for a wedding or a corporate meeting,” Elder said.