Parking stalls along Wrigley Drive may no longer be reserved for private events

“This needs to be a policy so that whoever the parking manager is doesn’t have to look at a set of minutes but can go in our policy manual,” Fesenmaier said. “It needs to come back as a policy.”

Nord said he also feels it would be a good idea to develop such a policy, so future city staff would be aware of the parking reservation restriction on Wrigley Drive.

“I think it would be advisable because as we come and go, it’s got to be recorded somewhere as to this is what we’re going to do,” Nord said.

Comptroller Karen Hall said several people have already reserved private parking stalls in that area of Wrigley Drive for upcoming events, which they should still be allowed to have since they reserved the parking spaces before the policy would be adopted.

“We have a few weddings out there that have already booked spots for July and August, and I would think we would want to grandfather those people in and not tell them, ‘No, you can’t do that,’” Hall said.

Fesenmaier said she is in favor of allowing those people to still have private parking but indicated that no more requests for private parking in that area should be granted in case the policy is approved.