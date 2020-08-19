Parochial schools prepare to welcome students back

Parochial schools in the Lake Geneva region are developing back-to-school plans with student and staff safety in mind to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Like most public schools, the parochial schools are requiring students and staff to wear face masks to control the contagious upper respiratory infection in the classrooms.
St. Francis de Sales Catholic School, 130 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva, is offering students an option of in-classroom or at-home online learning for the new school year.
The kindergarten through eighth-grade school has an enrollment of about 145 students.
Mary Jo Pankau, registrar for St. Francis de Sales, said the Catholic school’s strategy is similar to Lake Geneva public schools in offering families the choice of sending kids back to campus or keeping them home.
St. Francis’ school year begins Aug. 31, and parents had until Aug. 20 to register their children for the virtual at-home learning alternative.
“Once the parents decide that they want their student to do virtual learning, they do it for the first quarter,” Pankau said. “Then they can reassess about whether they want their student to continue with virtual learning.”
Traditional in-classroom learning will be conducted at St. Francis Monday through Friday, and students who decide to take classes from home will follow the same schedule.
Classrooms will be staffed with two additional staff members to help teachers work with students participating from home.
Also welcoming students back this fall with a choice of in-person or at-home services are Faith Christian School in Williams Bay and Catholic Central High School in Burlington.
James McCormick, head of school for Faith Christian, said it was too early to determine which choice will be more popular, but it seemed many parents were opting to send their kids back for in-classroom learning.
Faith Christian School, which serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade, is scheduled to begin its academic year Sept. 1.
McCormick said the school had an enrollment of 189 students last year and is projected to have about 170 students this year.
“We’re hoping and praying for more,” he said.
Bonnie Scholz, principal at Catholic Central High, said most students there seem to be opting for in-classroom learning, with the requirement that they wear face masks.
“The vast majority of our parents and staff want to be back in school,” Scholz said.
Catholic Central High School’s academic year was set to begin Aug. 17. The school has an enrollment of about 140 students, many of whom graduated from St. Francis de Sales in Lake Geneva.
In addition to requiring face masks, the parochial schools are arranging student desks six feet apart to maintain social distancing aimed at protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic.
St. Francis de Sales and Catholic Central High will have masks available for both staff and students.
McCormick said Faith Christian School plans to provide neck gaiters, which are scarves that can cover the mouth and nose.
“We’re trying to find fun ways for students and staff to meet the face mask requirement,” McCormick said.
Each school will have its own method for handling student lunch hours.
Scholz said half of the students at Catholic Central will attend a fourth-hour class while the other half attends lunch, and then the students will rotate. The students will be required to stay six feet apart from one another in the lunchroom.
“Sadly, there won’t be a salad bar,” Scholz said, “but we will still deliver quality food service to our students, while safety is maintained.”
Pankau said students at St. Francis de Sales will have lunch in their classrooms.
McCormick said lunch hours at Faith Christian School will be conducted in shifts, but the number of shifts will not be determined until the school has final enrollment numbers.
The schools also plan other safety measures designed to combat the spread of germs.
Pankau said St. Francis de Sales will be thoroughly cleaned before and and after school and throughout the school day, and hand sanitizer will be available for students.
She said students will be asked to use different doors of the building at the beginning of each school day.
“We’re not having every student coming in at the same door at the same time,” Pankau said.
Students will be divided into groups — first through third grade; fourth and fifth grade; and sixth through eighth grade — to attend art, gym and music classes on different days.
Scholz said new air filters have been installed at Catholic Central High, and the school will undergo a deep cleaning each day.
She said the carpets will be cleaned and the science laboratories will be remodeled.
Scholz said she is hopeful about students returning to the classroom.
“I feel that it is important for kids to get back to school,” she said. “People look at COVID as a disease, but it’s also been tragic that students have been isolated.”
