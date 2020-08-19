Parochial schools prepare to welcome students back

The schools also plan other safety measures designed to combat the spread of germs.

Pankau said St. Francis de Sales will be thoroughly cleaned before and and after school and throughout the school day, and hand sanitizer will be available for students.

She said students will be asked to use different doors of the building at the beginning of each school day.

“We’re not having every student coming in at the same door at the same time,” Pankau said.

Students will be divided into groups — first through third grade; fourth and fifth grade; and sixth through eighth grade — to attend art, gym and music classes on different days.

Scholz said new air filters have been installed at Catholic Central High, and the school will undergo a deep cleaning each day.

She said the carpets will be cleaned and the science laboratories will be remodeled.

Scholz said she is hopeful about students returning to the classroom.

“I feel that it is important for kids to get back to school,” she said. “People look at COVID as a disease, but it’s also been tragic that students have been isolated.”

