Part 2: A year at the Regional News and finishing the loop around the lake

This November marked one year that I have been at the Lake Geneva Regional News. In addition to meeting many amazing people and telling their stories, I’ve also taken time to walk around the lake to get to know the area.

Sometimes you get bogged down in day to day life and it takes a good walk along the lake to put it all into perspective. Last week I covered the first half of my journey December 2020 to May 2021 that included walking along the north shore from Lake Geneva to the Driehaus Estate and Williams Bay toward Chapin Road and Williams Bay to George Williams College. Here is a look at the second half, one walk at a time.

June 2021: Big Foot Beach toward Linn Pier

Sunset near Big Foot Beach Here is a photo of the sunset over Geneva Lake near Big Foot Beach. There is nothing better than a walk along the shore path as the sunsets ov…

I enjoy all four seasons, but at the lake summer is what it’s all about. For my family that involves camping and with Big Foot Beach State Park right in our backyard, we took advantage of it. My husband and I were even able to enjoy a sunset hike along the south shore from Big Foot Beach toward Linn Pier. Watching the summer sunset along the path, with the waves lapping below, there is nothing better than that.

July 2021: Linn Pier to Black Point, on the way to Fontana

In full bloom The summer is a hot time to walk the full 21-mile lake path. But it’s a beautiful time to take short strolls along the lake. Here the hydrange…

As summer peaked in Lake Geneva, you would think that I’d be out every day hitting the path. But if it’s hot, I don’t want to be walking around the lake. I want to be in the lake. I did however, get out on the path right before the Fourth of July to check it out. I started in the morning before work and parked at Linn Pier and walked to Black Point and back.

Summer fun Tiny chairs next to a sandpit are some of the fun features along the shore path that you'll see in the summer.

I’d seen pictures online of several of the magnificent mansions along that portion, Black Point Manor with its own private lagoon in front of it, and Reflections at Black Point, with its infinite reflecting pool. It was fun to see those homes in person along with the hydrangea and lilies in full bloom along the shore path.

Black Point Manor Black Point Manor with its own private lagoon was one of the homes I’d heard about along the shore path between Linn Pier and Fontana. It was …

I loved every minute of it, but at the same time I was ready to turn around at Black Point and avoid the hot summer sun. When I saw summer walkers coming my way ready for their 21-mile trek, I wished them luck. But if it was me, which it may be some day, I’ll wait until fall.

September 2021: Fontana to George Williams College

Norman B. Barr Camp Norman B. Barr Camp is over 100 years old and brings you to a blast from the past as you walk by.

With how busy summer gets, I didn’t finally hit the Fontana portion of the path until right after Labor Day. Early September was the perfect time! Late summer flowers were all in bloom and it was just the right temperature. It was so cool getting pictures of the iconic Holiday Home Camp sign along the lake and seeing the Norman B. Barr Camp.

Holiday Home Camp I had fun taking photos of the Holiday Home Camp sign by the camp. My family loves to camp and I thought maybe I can do something fun with thi…

I also enjoying the little landmarks, like the historic wooden flag pole that stood atop the Chicago City Hall from 1885 to 1905, according to the plague nailed to the pole.

Historic wooden flag pole I also enjoying the little landmarks around the lake, like the historic wooden flag pole that stood atop the Chicago City Hall from 1885 to 19…

My favorite, however, is the statue of Big Foot right in the heart of Fontana called “One Last Glance” that memorializes Big Foot’s one last glance at Geneva Lake before the Potawatomi were forced to leave the area in 1836. It’s a sad part of this area’s history, but it’s good the statue is there to help us remember.

Big Foot Here is the statute of Big Foot in Fontana. It’s called “One Last Glance” and memorializes Big Foot’s one last glance at Geneva Lake before th…

September/October 2021: Linn Pier to Lake Geneva and Lake Geneva to Williams Bay

By fall, I became more serious about my mission to walk around the whole lake before the year was done. There was a walking group on Facebook I found through the Lake Geneva Lake Life Facebook group — “Walk it Out Lake Geneva” — and was happy to finally get a little company on my journey around the lake.

A walking group Over the summer I joined a walking group that gets together a few times a week, sometimes walking around Downtown Lake Geneva and sometimes al…

While I’d walked a portion of the path from Linn Pier to Lake Geneva, I’d never done the whole stretch. I must say I was glad to be in a group especially for the portion from Linn Pier to Big Foot Beach, where at one point you are off the lake and potentially could get lost on your own. That first walk, led to a second adventure when one of the group members posted that you could walk to Williams Bay and then take the Gage Marina boat back!

A ride along the lake A boat from Gage Marina picks up walkers at Williams Bay, giving people the experience of walking and boating around the lake.

Magnificent homes Here is one of the magnificent homes that can be seen as you walk or boat along the the shores of Geneva Lake. It's along the south shore.

Walking with other people you see things you wouldn’t see otherwise, like a little fairy garden hidden along the path or a red Rubik’s cube statue next to one of the homes on the north shore. From there, taking the boat back, I got to hear the history of many of the areas that I had previously walked.

November 2021: Fontana to Black Point

By the end of fall, I only had one section left. That was the south shore from Fontana to Black Point. Many years the leaves would all be gone by November. But this year, the first week in November Lake Geneva actually was at its peak. The golden trees were just one of the many highlights along this stretch.

Walking by some of the homes in the South Shore Club, where the Northwestern Military and Naval Academy used to be located, is almost like walking into a real life story book village, where some of the homes have balconies, stone walls and circular turrets.

South Shore Club Walking by some of the homes in the South Shore Club, where the Northwestern Military and Naval Academy used to be located, is almost like wal…

This portion of the path also has the infamous “hysterical marker” that many people mistake as a historical marker, but is clearly not when you read the sign’s fine print.

A 'hysterical marker' This ‘hysterical marker’ is often mistaken for a historical marker. But if you read the plaque it will become clear it’s not a historical mark…

There is also a statue of a bear, kicking back resting with its hands behind its head. It’s not as famous, but just as cool. The highlight for me was making it to Black Point, knowing I had officially made it all around the lake, knowing I had finally reached the goal.

Time to relax This fun statue of a bear relaxing can be seen along the shore path between Fontana and Black Point, as you walk along the south shore.

Looking back over my year-long journey, it’s really hard to say my favorite part of the path or my favorite house. There are so many favorites and looking to next year, I cannot wait to do it again in portions and maybe one day the whole 21 miles. I want to thank everyone in Lake Geneva for letting me share a year of Lake Geneva’s history with the community. I feel blessed every day to live and work here and raise my family in this area.

Fall colors Taking a walk along the shore path in the fall was the perfect way to end the 21-mile journey around the lake. In many parts the fall colors w…

I’d love to hear other people’s stories about the lake path, email me at sjones@lakegenevanews.net and send your favorite photo. For those who are not already, consider becoming a subscriber to the Lake Geneva Regional News as we enter our 150th year in 2022. To subscribe go www.lakegenevanews.net/members/join.