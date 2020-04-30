Participate in the Lake Geneva Regional News Coloring Contest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Can you add some color to Yerkes Observatory?

On May 1, Yerkes Observatory was turned over to the nonprofit Yerkes Future Foundation.

To mark the occasion, the Regional News is hosting a coloring contest.

Children are encouraged to color the picture at the top of this article, and return it to the Lake Geneva Regional News. The picture can be downloaded and printed off of our website. A printed copy also appears in the April 30, 2020, paper. All entries should include the contestants name, age, phone number or email address.

The first place winner will receive a $150 gift certificate to The Tristan Crist Magic Theater, the second place winner will receive four movie passes to Emagine Theater and the third place winner will receive a one-year subscription to the Lake Geneva Regional News.

Our office is closed to the public, so entries can be mailed to 315 Broad St. Lake Geneva, WI 53147. Entries can also be dropped into the mail slot in front of the building. Electronic entries can be submitted to newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.