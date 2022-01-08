Patrick Quinn history column: Lake Geneva doctors during the 20th Century Part 2

In my previous column I recounted the lives of three of Lake Geneva’s physicians during the late 19th century and the 20th century, Dr. William Macdonald, Dr. Dean Jeffers, and Dr. E.D. Hudson. In this column I will recount the lives of three more physicians in Lake Geneva, Dr. Henry F. Bischof, Dr. Charles J. Brady, and Dr. Boyd C. Hindall.

Dr. Henry F. Bischof was born on April 30, 1918 in Milwaukee. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison and received his M.D. degree from the Rush Medical School of the University of Illinois in Chicago. After receiving his M.D. he practiced medicine in Richland Center, Wisconsin. In 1944 he moved to Lake Geneva where he became an associate of Dr. Dean H. Jeffers. In 1946 he, Dr. Richard Halsey, and Dr. E.D. Hudson founded the Lake Geneva Clinic on the north side of the 900 block of Main Street.

From 1955 to 1957 Dr. Bischof served as a Major in the U.S. Air Force and a Base Surgeon stationed at the L.G. Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Dr. Bischof was a member of the First Congregational Church and the Lions Club in Lake Geneva. He was also a member of the Walworth County Medical Society, the Wisconsin State Medical Society and the American Medical Association and was the Secretary/Treasurer of the Lakeland Medical Center staff,

On Monday December 1, 1997 Dr. Henry F. Bischof passed away at the Geneva Lake Manor. He was 79 years old.

On Thursday evening July 11, 1957 a tragic event occurred in Lake Geneva. Dr. Charles J. Brady, who was a prominent physician in Lake Geneva, shot and killed one of his twin sons, Jon, and then shot and killed himself in an upstairs bedroom of his home/office at 933 Main Street. Authorities said that Dr. Brady, who had been concerned about the mental health of his son Jon, suffered a mental breakdown which resulted in his killing his son and himself. I was working at the American Legion Canteen during the day and had chatted with Jon Brady when he stopped by the Canteen.

Dr. Charles J. Brady was a member of a well-known Lake Geneva family. One of his brothers, Bob Brady, worked at the Wisconsin Power and Light Company and another brother, Dick Brady, worked at the Kohn and Allen men’s clothing store with the store’s owner, Vincent “Vittie” Allen. Dr. Brady had been born in Lake Geneva on July 3, 1904. He attended local schools and graduated from Lake Geneva High School. In 1934 he graduated from the University of Wisconsin Medical School with an M.D. degree. He did his internship in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He then worked at the Gunderson Clinic in La Crosse, Wisconsin before opening his practice in Lake Geneva on February 13, 1937.

During World War II Dr. Brady served as a Commander and physician in the U.S. Navy.

Dr. Brady served for many years as Lake Geneva’s Public Health Officer. He was also a member of the staff at Lakeland Hospital and a member of the Walworth County Medical Society and the International College of Surgeons.

During the spring of 1957 when I was a freshman in the Lake Geneva High School I was a member of the High School’s baseball team. The team was practicing on the baseball diamond in Dunn Field. I hit a double and was leading off second base when the pitcher whirled and threw the ball to the shortstop in an attempt to pick me off. The shortstop leaped high to catch the ball thrown by the pitcher as I was diving back to second base. My left hand touched the base as the shortstop’s cleats came down on it gashing it open. Blood was pouring out of the gash as the coach drove me to Dr. Charles Brady’s office. Dr. Brady anesthetized my hand, washed out the gash, and sewed up the L-shaped gash with 39 stitches. He then put a cast on my hand. As I write this column I am looking at the L-shaped scar on the top of my left hand which remains visible 64 years after my hand had been gashed open.

The first physician on the scene after Dr. Charles Brady had killed his son and himself was Dr. Boyd C. Hindall. Dr. Hindall had graduated from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, earned his M.D. degree at Washington University in St. Louis, and interned at the University of Minnesota. In 1951 he opened his practice in Lake Geneva which was located on the north side of the 700 block of Geneva Street two doors east of the Baptist Church.

During the Korean War Dr. Hindall had been a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Medical Corps’ Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, the famous “MASH” unit.

Dr. Hindall served as a physician in Lake Geneva from 1951 until he retired in 1981. As a staff member at Lakeland Hospital he helped establish Lakeland’s Emergency Care Unit.

Dr. Boyd C. Hindall passed away Sunday November 9, 1996 at the University Community Hospital in Tampa, Florida.

Lake Geneva was very fortunate indeed to have had among its residents during the 20th century the six physicians whose lives I have sketched in this column and in my previous column.

Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.