Peaceful demonstration brings many viewpoints

At the demonstration Taylor said while he was glad people were out protesting, he questioned how many times there have been rallies without any real change coming of them. Taylor said he has experienced systemic racism his entire life and that he has had enough.

“In two weeks I might be the next hashtag, getting pulled over for no reason because I look suspicious, because I might have been in an area I shouldn’t have been in,” he said. “This is my life and to have it cut down for doing nothing, I just can’t stand for it anymore.”

In between speeches from protesters the crowd would occasionally break into a chant frequently used in Black Lives Matter marches; “No justice, no peace, no racist police.”

Kristen Raitio attended the demonstration carrying an anti-police sign and also said she was there to protest police brutality, not the destruction of property.

“They said they were doing this because of the violence in protests, but I’m not here because of the violence, I’m here because of what’s on my sign,” she said.

Several religious leaders from the Geneva Lake area spoke at the demonstration including Pastor Don Johnson, the spiritual development director with the Lake Geneva YMCA.