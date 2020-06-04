Peaceful demonstration brings many viewpoints

About 100 protesters gathered outside of the Riviera June 3 to pay homage to the life of George Floyd.
The demonstration was attended by a mix of people with different ethnicities, from different locations and with different viewpoints.
During the demonstration, Walworth County Sherriff Kurt Picknell and Lake Geneva Police Chief Michael Rasmussen both kneeled with protesters in silence for nine minutes to honor the life of Floyd, who died in police custody. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is observed on video kneeling on Floyd's neck, has been charged with second-degree murder.
The gathering was organized by a newly founded group of Lake Geneva residents called the Order Squad, who formed with the goal of honoring Floyd and ensuring local protests are held without violence or looting.
Unlike many protest groups calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism, the Order Squad has taken a focus on speaking out against looting and violence that has occurred in cities throughout the country while still honoring Floyd’s life.
Order Squad organizer Mark Zukowski said the group is against violent protests, not the police.
“It’s totally focused on protecting the community from people throwing bottles and doing all that stuff,” he said. “It has nothing to do with putting focus on people against the people.”
The Order Squad referred to a gathering as a “call for peace”, instead of a protest.
Following the moment of silence, the crowd chanted Floyd’s name and Picknell took the bullhorn to thank the protesters for attending and to speak out against officer Chauvin’s actions.
“We are just as appalled by what we saw in Minneapolis as you,” he said. “That’s our profession and we take that very personally. We have very good officers in this area and many around the world.”
Camal Hibler, a black Lake Geneva resident, also denounced the death of Floyd and said the officers involved deserve to be charged, but that violent protests should also be condemned.
“You want to just tear down everything someone has built from scratch because you’re mad,” he said.
Multiple members of the crowd protested Hibler’s comment saying there was no violence going on at the Lake Geneva protest.
While the early portion of the demonstration focused on deterring looting and violence, as organizers allowed protesters the chance to speak, the focus was shifted toward the treatment of minorities in the United States.
Terron Taylor, a black Chicago resident, shared his negative experiences with the police, saying he has been unfairly accused by law enforcement before because of his race and was once beaten by an officer unnecessarily.
At the demonstration Taylor said while he was glad people were out protesting, he questioned how many times there have been rallies without any real change coming of them. Taylor said he has experienced systemic racism his entire life and that he has had enough.
“In two weeks I might be the next hashtag, getting pulled over for no reason because I look suspicious, because I might have been in an area I shouldn’t have been in,” he said. “This is my life and to have it cut down for doing nothing, I just can’t stand for it anymore.”
In between speeches from protesters the crowd would occasionally break into a chant frequently used in Black Lives Matter marches; “No justice, no peace, no racist police.”
Kristen Raitio attended the demonstration carrying an anti-police sign and also said she was there to protest police brutality, not the destruction of property.
“They said they were doing this because of the violence in protests, but I’m not here because of the violence, I’m here because of what’s on my sign,” she said.
Several religious leaders from the Geneva Lake area spoke at the demonstration including Pastor Don Johnson, the spiritual development director with the Lake Geneva YMCA.
Johnson led the group in prayer where he said while it is a sad day for the nation for a man to be killed in such a way, acting in rage and anger is not the solution.
“We need you to heal this land Father, we need you to heal America, we need you to heal our broken-hearted,” he said.
Following organized speeches, Picknell spoke with protesters, making himself available for conversations about police operations, conduct and training.
At the end of the demonstration, Zukowski said while many different opinions were expressed, he was ultimately proud of the call to peace.
“I’m proud of everyone here because the point of our group was to have a peaceful protest, not one punch was thrown, no fires and no bricks,” he said.
