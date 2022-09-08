Pedestrian hit outside Lake Geneva Middle School Thursday morning, no serious injuries

Lake Geneva school officials are asking families and students to slow down and stay alert after a pedestrian was hit at a crosswalk Thursday morning outside Lake Geneva Middle School.

The incident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, outside of Lake Geneva Middle School at the Bloomfield Road crosswalk.

Superintendent Peter Wilson said the pedestrian was not seriously injured as a result of the accident.

"There was some minor injuries that took place. The individual, from our understanding, is totally fine," Wilson said. "From our understanding the individual wasn't transported to any medical facility or had any injuries that required medical care at that point."

Captain Mark Moeller-Gunderson of the Lake Geneva Fire Department also confirmed no one was taken to the hospital. He said the pedestrian was a female student who was released to her parents.

"It appeared to be minor. There was no transport," Moeller-Gunderson said. "As far as I understand, it was not serious."

Following the incident, the district put out an alert to families.

It stated, "Student safety during and before/after school is our number one priority. As part of the investigation into the accident, we are reviewing safety measures at the crosswalks near our schools."

It went on to ask parents to slow down and remind their student drivers to also slow down and stay alert.

"We ask people to be careful when driving and be aware of your surroundings, both as drivers and pedestrians," Wilson said.