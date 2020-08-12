Pell Lake beaches at center of public health debate

Krystyl Schneider of Genoa City, who brought her two boys to visit Lakeside Beach, said she supports the idea of combating the spread of coronavirus whenever possible.

Schneider, however, said trying to control public beaches is going too far.

“We know we have to be careful, but it’s everyone’s best judgment,” she said. “I think it should be left up to the community.”

Village President Dan Aronson and other village officials could not be reached for comment.

The Pell Lake Lake Association is a private group that seeks membership and financial support from lake area property owners to organize events and make public improvements around the lake.

Two years ago, the group partnered with the fraternal society Modern Woodmen of America to purchase buoys and ropes to designate swimming areas at Pell Lake’s two public beaches. The equipment is designed to protect swimmers from passing boats or people who are fishing.

Steven Doelder, a member of the association’s board of directors, said the group decided to take action to protect public health this summer after seeing that the village was not going to close the beaches to safeguard the community during the coronavirus pandemic.