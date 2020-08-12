Pell Lake beaches at center of public health debate

BLOOMFIELD — Residents at Pell Lake are pushing back against a lake association decision to discourage crowds at the beaches this summer during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Pell Lake Lake Association is trying to send a signal that people should not congregate at the lake’s two public beaches in 2020, because that could risk spreading the coronavirus.
So, the association has decided against setting out buoys that designate swimming areas at Lakeside Beach and Roller Rink Beach, both of which are open to the public.
But critics accuse the association of imposing its agenda on the community. And they want the swimming beaches fully operational for people who disagree that the coronavirus should disrupt summertime on the lake.
A petition is being circulated to urge Bloomfield village officials to seize possession of the swimming buoys, and to put them out on the beaches as normal.
Bobbie Jo Walkey, organizer of the petition drive, said she objects that the private lake association is controlling the community’s ability to enjoy summer at the beaches.
“It’s not the association’s right to dictate to the town,” she said.
About 100 people have signed the petition, which Walkey hopes to present to the village board later this month.
Krystyl Schneider of Genoa City, who brought her two boys to visit Lakeside Beach, said she supports the idea of combating the spread of coronavirus whenever possible.
Schneider, however, said trying to control public beaches is going too far.
“We know we have to be careful, but it’s everyone’s best judgment,” she said. “I think it should be left up to the community.”
Village President Dan Aronson and other village officials could not be reached for comment.
The Pell Lake Lake Association is a private group that seeks membership and financial support from lake area property owners to organize events and make public improvements around the lake.
Two years ago, the group partnered with the fraternal society Modern Woodmen of America to purchase buoys and ropes to designate swimming areas at Pell Lake’s two public beaches. The equipment is designed to protect swimmers from passing boats or people who are fishing.
Steven Doelder, a member of the association’s board of directors, said the group decided to take action to protect public health this summer after seeing that the village was not going to close the beaches to safeguard the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Association leaders decided that by not putting out the buoys, they could discourage people from going to the beach and risking the spread of coronavirus in a congested public place.
Doelder said he and his colleagues did not want to be a part of any decision that would result in a heightened risk of making more people sick from the contagious respiratory virus.
“We made this decision based on science and health — not politics,” he said.
Another association board member, Myra Gallagher, said she has been discouraged to see local businesses publicly declaring that they will allow customers to violate the state’s face mask requirement.
“Our association takes pride in putting the safety of those that use our lake first,” Gallagher said. “I hope once people begin to realize that this virus is not an ordinary flu and is a killer, they will understand our decision.”
Walkey said that while some critics feel like the lake association is exerting too much control, she and others want the buoys on the beaches for a different reason: public safety.
As long as the village is keeping the beaches open the public, Walkey said, the buoys should be out there designating the swimming areas to protect swimmers from boats and fishing lines.
“It is 100 percent a safety issue,” she said.
The buoys include eight flotation markers with ropes and anchors for each of Pell Lake’s two beaches.
Another reason petitioners are upset is that many of them attended and contributed at the 2018 Lake Fest event where funds were raised to purchase the new beach equipment.
Walkey said people are rightfully confused as to why equipment for public beaches is controlled by a private group rather than by the village.
“They’re all like, ‘What the heck?’” she said.
Doelder said the lake association owns the buoys because the group raised the money and purchased them.
Doelder also said he doubts the critics are concerned about public safety. Many of those same people, he said, used the beaches and the lake long before any buoys were available.
He said the beach issue seems to have touched a nerve in the same political debate started, he said, by those who think that protecting the public from the coronavirus constitutes government overreach.
“It’s a surprise to me that it’s an issue, but nothing surprises me right now,” he said. “It’s a weird time we live in.”
