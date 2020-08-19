Pence rallies supporters at campaign stop in Walworth County

If the election is conducted fairly, Weeden said, she is certain that the Republicans will win.

"We need to stand up for the truth and what's right," she added. "Or we're going to lose our Republic."

Pence's appearance in Walworth County came on the same day that his opponent, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, was scheduled to address the Democratic National Convention.

Pence said that Biden and Harris would subject the nation to higher taxes and more government regulation.

"Joe Biden would bury this economy," he said.

The vice president addressed recent protests across the country against racism and police brutality. Citing calls for police reform, Pence drew loud applause when he announced his opposition to changing law enforcement by reallocating funding.

"We're not going to defund the police — not now, not ever," he said.

Joining Pence at the rally was U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, who is seeking his second term in Wisconsin's 1st congressional district in a contest this November with Democrat Roger Polack.

Pence called Steil "a great ally of this administration every single day."