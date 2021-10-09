People who live near bike paths may be responsible for maintaining areas in the future

"We do the bike paths sometimes a week later depending on availability," Earle said. "If it snows on a Monday or Tuesday and we're plowing the streets on Wednesday and Thursday, we might not get to it until the following Monday or Tuesday."

Earle said paths near the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, on Townline Road near Veterans Park and paths that are difficult to access would not be included in the ordinance.

"If you have a sidewalk on both sides of your house, you're responsible for both sides," Earle said. "If that residential area went out into Timbuktu, we could do that."

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she is in favor of having adjacent property owners maintain bike/multi-use paths in their area.

"People are using it to go somewhere," Fesenmaier said. "It doesn't have to be going to the store. So if they're out for exercise and they want to use that path, that's what they're using it for. So I think they should be cleared."

After some discussion, the public works committee unanimously approved to send a proposed ordinance to the park board of commissioners for review. The ordinance eventually would be approved by the full city council.

Calling a snow emergency