People who live near bike paths may be responsible for maintaining areas in the future

People who own property near bike/walking paths in the City of Lake Geneva may be responsible for maintaining those areas in the future.
City officials are considering adopting an ordinance which would require people who own property near a bike or multi-use path that is located near a city street to maintain those areas, including being responsible for snow and ice removal.
Members of the city council's public works committee discussed the issue, Sept. 27.
Public Works Director Tom Earle said the areas that are mostly being considered include multi-use paths near the intersection of Main Street and Edwards Boulevard, including a path near a Taco Bell restaurant and a path near the southwest corner of Main Street and Edwards Boulevard that travels down to a traffic signal located between an Aldi's store and Walmart store.
"So they would be responsible not only in the summer, but they would be responsible to plow, shovel or treat it all winter long," Earle said. "Right now, they (ignore) us, because we don't have an ordinance."
Multi-use paths near Townline Road and Curtis Street also are being considered for the proposed ordinance.
Earle said part of the reason for the proposed ordinance is because the public works department does not have enough staff to maintain those paths while plowing city streets.
"We do the bike paths sometimes a week later depending on availability," Earle said. "If it snows on a Monday or Tuesday and we're plowing the streets on Wednesday and Thursday, we might not get to it until the following Monday or Tuesday."
Earle said paths near the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, on Townline Road near Veterans Park and paths that are difficult to access would not be included in the ordinance.
"If you have a sidewalk on both sides of your house, you're responsible for both sides," Earle said. "If that residential area went out into Timbuktu, we could do that."
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she is in favor of having adjacent property owners maintain bike/multi-use paths in their area.
"People are using it to go somewhere," Fesenmaier said. "It doesn't have to be going to the store. So if they're out for exercise and they want to use that path, that's what they're using it for. So I think they should be cleared."
After some discussion, the public works committee unanimously approved to send a proposed ordinance to the park board of commissioners for review. The ordinance eventually would be approved by the full city council.
Calling a snow emergency
The public works committee also discussed other snow-related issues during their meeting including who should call a snow emergency, which often occurs when there is more then 2 inches of snow with deteriorating weather conditions.
During a snow emergency, parking is not allowed on city streets. Residents are required to park in their driveway or in a city parking lot.
Earle said the mayor or city council president currently calls a snow emergency.
"They can do that without a vote from the council, because it's an emergency," he said.
Earle said he feels the city's emergency manager-- who he believes is Fire Chief John Peters- should call a snow emergency.
"In my opinion, the emergency manager would call it based on discussions with the rest of the department heads," Earle said. "I don't think I should have a vote. I would hope he would call me and say, 'Hey Tom, what do you think?' Then he or she would make the call."
Fesenmaier said she also feels that the emergency manager should determine and sign off whether there will be a snow emergency.
"I would rather see the emergency manager whose signature goes on their," Fesenmaier said.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she feels s representative from the police, fire and public works departments should be involved with making the decision.
"I think it should be a combined effort myself, between the police, fire and DPW," Flower said. "Those three departments should make the call-- not one person. I think it should be a collaborative of those three, and those three make the decision and the recommendation to the administrator."
City aldermen are set to discuss the issue again in the future.
City may no longer reimburse for damaged mailboxes
Also during the meeting, Earle announced that the city may no longer reimburse residents whose mailboxes are damaged during a snowstorm.
The city currently pays a property owner up to $50 to replace a mailbox that was struck by a plow truck.
Earle said Walworth County officials and surrounding municipalities have recently adopted such a policy.
"Municipalities are starting to realize that mailboxes are private structures placed in a public right away for the convenience of the owner," he said.
Earle said most of the time a mailbox is damaged it is because it is already in deteriorating condition or improperly installed.
"I would say 99% of the complaints we get for mailboxes are not our fault," Earle said. "Most of them are improperly installed, the post are rotted, the posts are hanging over the curb and gutter, they're not high enough, they're too low."
Earle said some of the mailboxes are not installed to United States Postal Service standards. He mailboxes should be 2 inches in height or 4 inches by 4 inches.
"There are posts out there that are 8-by-8, 10-by-10, 12-by-12, railroad ties with a mailbox standing up on it," Earle said. "If someone drove into these mailboxes, the property owner would be liable for the damages because they do not conform to USPS standards."
Flower said she would like to discuss the issue further and possibly still reimbursing residents for damaged mailboxes.
"I'm in support of if we knock down someone's mailbox, putting it back up or paying them $50, whether the county is doing it or not," Flower said. "If they're not installed like they should be , maybe we should be ticketing them and they can remove those."