People who own property near multi-use pathways may not be required to remove snow from those areas

People who own property near pedestrian pathways in the City of Lake Geneva may not be required to remove snow and ice from those areas after all.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved an updated snow removal ordinance, Nov. 22, 2021, which requires people who own property near a pedestrian or multi-use path to remove snow from those pathways.

However, City Attorney Dan Draper announced during the Feb. 1 finance, licensing & regulation committee that after reviewing case law, he does not feel the city can require property owners to remove snow from adjacent pathways, because the pathways are for the benefit of the public and not the property owner.

Draper said there also is no statutory authority which requires people who own property near a pathway to clear the area of snow and ice. However, property owners are still required to remove snow from city sidewalks.

“The short answer is I don’t believe we can require people adjacent to pathways to clear those,” Draper said. “That’s a city obligation, because it serves more than the individual property owners adjacent to those pathways.”

Draper said the issue is similar to people who own property near a public park.

“It’s like a park,” Draper said. “People who are adjacent to a park don’t have to clear those, because that is a public facility.”

Public Works Director Tom Earle said his staff does remove snow from pedestrian pathways when time allows, but they are a low priority compared to other areas that city crews plow.

“We clear certain areas of the bike paths. There are certain areas we do not,” Earle said. “They are very low on our priority list.”

Earle said the issue with city crews clearing pathways near people’s property is if the property owner removes snow from their driveway then the snow is plowed back near their driveway.

“You think we get calls putting snow at the ends of their driveways from the roadway, wait until their driveways are clear, and they have two windrows of snow on each side of the path which crossed their drives,” Earle said. “It’s going to be a nightmare.”

City aldermen are set to discuss and further review the snow removal issue during the Feb. 28 public works committee meeting.

