Personnel changes approved at Big Foot; First day of school set for Sept. 6

Taking up a short agenda in the fast-approaching run-up to the start of the 2022-2023 school year, the Big Foot Board of Education on Aug. 15 approved three personnel changes at Grades 9-12 Big Foot Union High School.

Resignation OK’d

Board members approved the resignation of mathematics teacher Bret Sendelbach, who will be heading to the Evansville Community School District in Rock County to teach math at Evansville High School.

“Bret was with us one year, straight out of college,” said district administrator Dr. Doug Parker. “He was co-advisor of our math team and an assistant basketball coach. He worked a lot of games and was a great support of our students. He will be missed, but returned to his hometown of Evansville.”

Hirings approved

The Board of Education approved the hiring of Walworth Elementary School seventh and eighth grade math teacher Tyler Heck to serve as Sendelbach’s replacement at Big Foot High School, where Heck already served as head wrestling coach and an assistant football coach.

A native of Burlington in southwestern Racine County, Heck grew up in a family of teachers, graduating from Burlington High School in 2009 and earning a degree in December 2013 from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where Heck majored in elementary education and minored in math. Heck served as a long-term substitute seventh grade math and teacher at Karcher Middle School in Burlington before being hired in August 2014 to serve as a sixth grade math teacher at Walworth Elementary.

“Tyler is a great hire, as he already is an integral part of Big Foot High School,” Parker said. “He knows our students and has been teaching in BFASA (Big Foot Area Schools Association) for the past eight years. We were lucky to have him apply and want to move up to the high school level.”

Headquartered at Walworth Elementary School, Big Foot Area Schools Association is a cooperative educational organization that provides shared resources for the five independent school districts in the Big Foot Union High School District, including shared services, resources, inter-district leadership, and personnel among the member districts, with a primary focus on providing an articulated JK-12 curriculum.

Big Foot Union High School serves the Town of Delavan, Village of Fontana, the Town of Linn, the Town and Village of Sharon, and the Town and Village of Walworth. Four independent Grades K-8 elementary-middle school districts feed into Big Foot Union High School: Fontana Elementary School, Reek Elementary School, Sharon Community School and Walworth Elementary School.

The Big Foot Board of Education also approved the hiring of Jenny Valdez, of Venezuela, to serve as an English Language Learning teacher.

“She will be teaching on a J-1 Visa for three years,” Parker said. “Many districts across the nation are going overseas, out-of-country as it were, to attain high-quality teachers. The teacher shortage in America is very real.”

The U.S Department of State Exchange Visitor (J) non-immigrant visa category is for individuals approved to participate in work- and study-based exchange visitor programs.

“We were lucky to have her apply via WECAN (Wisconsin Education Career Access Network) and go through the teacher exchange process,” Parker said. “She is highly educated and brings authentic cultural experiences she can share with our students, staff and community ... Jenny is certified in biology, with an extensive science background as well, so she will definitely be an asset to all of our students for science.”

Today serving more than 500 schools annually, WECAN was started in 2001 to help educators search for teaching jobs across Wisconsin and streamline the applicant review, selection and recruitment processes.

A nonprofit venture supported by membership fees from school districts across Wisconsin, WECAN was developed through a collaboration of Wisconsin school districts, teacher training colleges and teachers with the Wisconsin Association of School Personnel Administrators (WASPA) and is managed and maintained by Graduate and Extended Learning at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in collaboration with WASPA.

In her primary role at Big Foot as an English Language Learning teacher, Parker said Valdez will “help students who do not speak English as their first language attain language skills and achieve in our school.”

Mark your calendar

Upcoming dates of interest at Big Foot include the first day of school, following the Labor Day national holiday, on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The next regular meeting of the Big Foot Board of Education will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. in the lecture hall at Big Foot Union High School, 401 Devils Lane in Walworth.