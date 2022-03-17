Peter Wilson looking forward to serving as Lake Geneva schools superintendent

Peter Wilson is beyond excited about serving as the next superintendent of Lake Geneva Schools.

On Tuesday, March 8, members of the boards for the Lake Geneva Joint 1 Badger High school districts hired Wilson as superintendent, replacing James Gottinger.

Wilson is set to start July 1, while Gottinger is retiring June 30 after working for Badger High, Eastview, Central-Denison and Star Center schools for about 23 years.

Wilson feels the role is the next logical step in his career.

“I wanted to be in a school community that really supports the school district and that is really engaged in what is happening in the school district,” Wilson said. “So when the opening became available earlier this winter, just doing the research and talking to everybody I knew who is connected to Lake Geneva, it really fit that category. The community takes pride in their schools. There’s strong staff and leaders at the schools.”

Wilson was one of three finalists for the superintendent position. Also applying for the job were Ryan Ruggles, director of curriculum and instruction for the Milton School District; and Jason Nault, associate superintendent of equity, innovation and accountability for Waukegan Public Schools.

Marcie Hollmann, president of the Lake Geneva Joint 1 School Board, believes Wilson will do a quality job as superintendent.

“Dr. Wilson is a great fit for Lake Geneva schools,” Hollmann said in a news release. “The boards feel he is the right person to support our educational mission of providing every student an excellent education that ensures the development of responsible, respectful citizens and inspires life-long learning.”

Patrick Sherman, president of the board for Badger High School — which serves students in Lake Geneva, Genoa City, Bloomfield and the Towns of Linn and Geneva — said Wilson has the appropriate leadership skills for the job.

“Dr. Wilson is a proven, skilled leader who places a high priority on student achievement,” Sherman said in a news release. “During the search process, he impressed us and quickly became the top candidate.”

Liked what he saw

Wilson said that during the interview process he had an opportunity to tour the district schools and was impressed with how the staff at each school interacted with the students.

“There was just a definite commitment to the kids,” Wilson said. “Every principal would call each student by name. Many stopped and had hand shakes or greetings or asked a really specific question. So it really wasn’t just lip service. There was a commitment to the kids.”

Wilson said he also was impressed with the condition of school buildings.

“I saw the gymnasiums, fitness centers, the libraries with 3D printers and all sorts of things going on, the facilities were another thing that stuck out on my tour,” he said.

Wilson said his goal coming in as superintendent is to meet with residents, school board members, administrators and staff to determine what they would like to see accomplished in the school districts and what they would like to see changed or remain the same.

“My goal is just to be visible, to listen, to learn and to develop relationships with lots of different folks in the community,” he said.

Over 20 years of experience

Wilson has worked in the education field for about 21 years. He currently works as the director of administrative services for the DeForest Area School District. Previously, he was director of student services for the Stoughton Area School District. He also was a principal for the Stoughton Area School District and the Waunakee Community School District in Stoughton. Wilson taught fifth-grade for the Waunakee Community School District.

He received his doctor of philosophy degree in educational leadership from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2015; master of science degree in educational leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2008; and bachelor arts degree in social studies from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan in 2001.

How it all began

Wilson said he became interested in the education field while working as a tennis coach at an athletic club while attending college.

“I was always good with working with kids,” Wilson said. “I always enjoyed working with kids, but to be able to work with kids and teach them a skill and see that light go on with them and to be able to influence them, that is what really turned me on to education.”

After working as a teacher, assistant principal and principal for several years, Wilson then developed a goal for working as a superintendent.

“As I became a principal I said, ‘I’m a principal and that’s great, but it would be great to be in charge of multiple schools,’” Wilson said. “That’s what led me into administrative leadership and wanting to eventually be a superintendent. So here I am.”

Following in the family’s footsteps

Wilson’s father worked as a pastor for a church in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and his mother worked as a kindergarten teacher. He has grandparents, aunts and uncles who also worked in the education field.

“So education is definitely in my blood from an extended family perspective,” Wilson said.

Activities outside of the school building

Wilson said during his free time he is “an avid runner” and has a goal of running a marathon in all 50 states of the country.

“I have nine states done and hoping to check off a couple more in the upcoming years,” he said.

Growing up in Michigan, Wilson is a Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers and Michigan State University fan.

Wilson also enjoys music and attending concerts.

“I’m slowly learning how to play the acoustic guitar,” Wilson said. “I enjoy anything from rock ‘n’ roll to classical. I just love live music.”

Wilson said, during the upcoming months, he plans to work with Gottinger to transition into the superintendent position.

“I’m excited to work in the transition with Dr. Gottinger,” Wilson said. “I don’t officially start until July 1, but I will be in the community and learning and participating the best I can. I want to acknowledge all the work and dedication of Dr. Gottinger. I’m excited and humble to step into his shoes.”

