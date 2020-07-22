Petition from 'silent majority' urges Lake Geneva to require face masks

Alderman Ken Howell said he wants to know what options are available to the city.

“I know we have a right to suggest them,” Howell said, referring to face masks. “Whether we have a right to order them — which I probably would be for, at this point — I don’t know.”

Peter Merry, a Lake Geneva resident who started the petition at change.org, said he was pleased with the number of people who have signed, but he was disappointed with a lack of response from the city.

Merry said he does not understand why face masks are required when people are inside City Hall, but not in restaurants, taverns or other businesses.

He said many tourists visit Lake Geneva without face masks because there is no government requirement to protect public health by controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Merry said he is part of a “silent majority” seeking stronger enforcement of public safety standards.

“A lot of people are fed up,” he said, “and they want the city council to do something about it.”