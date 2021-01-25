Petition to halt Williams Bay lakefront rezoning to advance, organizers say they collected 200+ signatures

WILLIAMS BAY — A petition for direct legislation created to halt the development of undeveloped, lakefront woodland has received the necessary 200 signatures needed for it to move forward, according to organizers.
The petition was drafted by members of the Williams Bay Association for Land Preservation with the hopes of placing a one year moratorium on the residential development of about nine acres of woods, currently owned by the University of Chicago.
The property is located just east of the George Williams College campus and south of Constance Boulevard.
The University of Chicago has applied for the village’s comprehensive plan to allow for residential zoning on the currently institutionally zoned property. If the university were to have the property rezoned, it would likely sell the valuable lakefront land for future residential development. Plans submitted by the university show that three homes could be constructed on the nine acres of property, each with an undividable lot.
The Williams Bay Association for Land Preservation created the petition in response to the zoning request, claiming the woods offer valuable ecological, educational and archeological assets to the village.
Village trustees have also voiced concerns that rezoning the institutional land to residential may set a precedent for other institutionally zoned land owners to seek rezoning for valuable residential development.
Association organizer Sandy Johnson said now that the petition for direct legislation has gathered the needed 200 signatures, or 15 percent of village residents who cast voted for governor in the last election, the signatures will be tallied and presented to the village clerk of courts to be authenticated.
“We definitely have all of the signatures so we’re happy about that,” she said. “The support has been overwhelming and it’s just been great to hear from people that they are concerned about it and they do want to make sure we’re doing the right thing.”
Once the signatures are determined to be genuine and come from village residents, the village board will have 30 days to vote on whether to adopt the legislation or not. If the village board votes against the legislation, the matter will then be decided on by popular vote.
Johnson said she and other organizers in the association hope a moratorium will allow enough time for the village to host a series of public meetings where residents can learn about the long-term economic and environmental impact residential development on the lakefront woodland would bring to the village.
“We want to be sure everyone has the opportunity to understand what is happening,” she said.
Wisconsin is one of 22 states which allow the public to put forth proposals for decision by ballot or by elected leaders.