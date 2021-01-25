Petition to halt Williams Bay lakefront rezoning to advance, organizers say they collected 200+ signatures

Association organizer Sandy Johnson said now that the petition for direct legislation has gathered the needed 200 signatures, or 15 percent of village residents who cast voted for governor in the last election, the signatures will be tallied and presented to the village clerk of courts to be authenticated.

“We definitely have all of the signatures so we’re happy about that,” she said. “The support has been overwhelming and it’s just been great to hear from people that they are concerned about it and they do want to make sure we’re doing the right thing.”

Once the signatures are determined to be genuine and come from village residents, the village board will have 30 days to vote on whether to adopt the legislation or not. If the village board votes against the legislation, the matter will then be decided on by popular vote.

Johnson said she and other organizers in the association hope a moratorium will allow enough time for the village to host a series of public meetings where residents can learn about the long-term economic and environmental impact residential development on the lakefront woodland would bring to the village.

“We want to be sure everyone has the opportunity to understand what is happening,” she said.