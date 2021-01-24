Petition to suspend Williams Bay observatory woods development circulating

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay Association for Land Preservation is circulating a petition for direct legislation which if approved, would place a one year moratorium on residential development on lakefront property owned by the University of Chicago.
Volunteers were set to canvass neighborhoods over the weekend. Residents interested in signing can find a copy of the petition at Steamers Coffee shop, 26 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Anyone signing must be at least 18 and must be a resident of Williams Bay.
The petition is a response from Williams Bay residents to an application submitted by the University of Chicago to change the woodland property zoning from institutional to residential in the village comprehensive plan. If the application were to be approved, the property would be primed for a zoning change and the university could sell the lakefront property to developers.
Many residents have objected to the residential development, claiming the untouched woods present valuable ecological, educational and archeological assets to the village.
Village trustees have also expressed concerns that changing the institutional land to residential may set a precedent for institutionally zoned summer camps in the village to also seek residential development.
According to a post on the association’s webpage, 200 signatures from Williams Bay residents are required before the petition for moratorium is filed with the village clerk. After submittal, the village board will have 30 days to either accept or reject the proposal. If the petition is rejected the matter will go to a public vote for a final decision.
A petition for direct legislation is a petition which can be sent to a municipality with signatures from at least 15 percent of the votes cast for governor in the last election as a means of introducing a new resolution or ordinance to the municipal government.
Wisconsin is one of 22 states which allow proposals to be submitted for vote by ballot or consideration by elected leaders.
Discussions between association members and legal counsel regarding a petition for direct legislation to block development of the woods first began in Sept. 2019.
Sandy Johnson, an organizer for the local land preservation association said initially the group was unsure if the petition would stand legal challenges but now they have received guidance on how to properly have the petition approved.
She said because petitions for direct legislation are used so seldom, it took time to find counsel which could best advise the association on how to propose it.
Johnson said she and others circulating the petition hope to pass the moratorium on development of the lakefront woods to create an opportunity for the village to host public hearings where the economic and environmental impacts of the development could presented.
“We think residents need to be informed about what is happening because it is important,” she said.
The Williams Bay Association for Land Preservation was formed out of the Save the Observatory Wood and Lakefront group, which was created by a group of Williams Bay residents in July 2019 to oppose the residential development of about 9-acres of lakefront woodland near the Yerkes Observatory.
The woodland is currently owned by the University of Chicago, which is looking to have the institutionally-zoned land rezoned to residential before selling the valuable lakefront property for future development.
The university applied for the village to amend its comprehensive plan to allow for the zoning change shortly after donating about 40-acres of land and the Yerkes Observatory building to the Yerkes Future Foundation in March 2019.
The non-profit foundation vowed to maintain and reopen Yerkes Observatory to the public once more after it was closed to the public by the University of Chicago in Oct. 2018.
The donation agreement between the foundation and university stated the university would also donate an undisclosed portion of revenue from sale of the lakefront property to the foundation to assist with startup costs.
Jack O’Regan, a member of the land preservation group, said he has been assured by the group’s legal counsel that once enough residents sign onto the petition, that it should be enough to bring the moratorium to the village board, or to the ballot if it doesn’t pass the board.
With ample support from villagers so far, O’Regan said he thinks it’s likely the group will get the 200 needed signatures.
“The town has been really supportive, almost everyone you ask seems to want to sign it,” he said.
For more information go to: https://stowl.org/