Petition to suspend Williams Bay observatory woods development circulating

She said because petitions for direct legislation are used so seldom, it took time to find counsel which could best advise the association on how to propose it.

Johnson said she and others circulating the petition hope to pass the moratorium on development of the lakefront woods to create an opportunity for the village to host public hearings where the economic and environmental impacts of the development could presented.

“We think residents need to be informed about what is happening because it is important,” she said.

The Williams Bay Association for Land Preservation was formed out of the Save the Observatory Wood and Lakefront group, which was created by a group of Williams Bay residents in July 2019 to oppose the residential development of about 9-acres of lakefront woodland near the Yerkes Observatory.

The woodland is currently owned by the University of Chicago, which is looking to have the institutionally-zoned land rezoned to residential before selling the valuable lakefront property for future development.