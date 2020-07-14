Petition urges Lake Geneva to mandate face masks in public

Faced with a petition signed by 1,400 people demanding a face mask requirement in Lake Geneva, the city's elected leaders are taking steps to reconsider such a mandate to control the spread of coronavirus.

A petition launched at the change.org website calls on city officials to require face masks in businesses and in public spaces, citing Lake Geneva's "extreme levels of tourism" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition has been signed by 1,400 people, and was discussed Monday night at a Lake Geneva City Council meeting.

Organizers of the petition drive did not address the city council, and they could not be reached for comment.

City Attorney Dan Draper told aldermen Monday night that they could not discuss the face mask issue, because the matter was not on the public agenda for that meeting.

So aldermen are scheduled to consider the issue next Tuesday, July 21, during a 6 p.m. meeting of the council's finance, license & regulation committee. The meeting is open to the public at City Hall.