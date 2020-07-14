You are the owner of this article.
Petition urges Lake Geneva to mandate face masks in public
Chuck Settles, left, and Carol Palfroman look over some items at Christine's Gift Shop

Shoppers Chuck Settles, left, and Carol Palfroman, both of Rochelle, Illinois, shop in downtown Lake Geneva, where crowds have largely ignored recommendations for face masks and other public health precautions.

 Dennis Hines

 Dennis Hines

Faced with a petition signed by 1,400 people demanding a face mask requirement in Lake Geneva, the city's elected leaders are taking steps to reconsider such a mandate to control the spread of coronavirus.

A petition launched at the change.org website calls on city officials to require face masks in businesses and in public spaces, citing Lake Geneva's "extreme levels of tourism" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition has been signed by 1,400 people, and was discussed Monday night at a Lake Geneva City Council meeting.

Organizers of the petition drive did not address the city council, and they could not be reached for comment.

City Attorney Dan Draper told aldermen Monday night that they could not discuss the face mask issue, because the matter was not on the public agenda for that meeting.

So aldermen are scheduled to consider the issue next Tuesday, July 21, during a 6 p.m. meeting of the council's finance, license & regulation committee. The meeting is open to the public at City Hall.

The city council voted May 28 against requiring tourists and others to wear face masks as a way of combating the spread of coronavirus in the popular summer resort town.

But as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge locally and elsewhere, some aldermen have signaled a desire to revisit the subject of a face mask mandate.

Alderman Ken Howell said Monday he wants to know what options are available to the city.

"I know we have a right to suggest them," Howell said, referring to face masks. "Whether we have a right to order them — which I probably would be for, at this point — I don't know."

+14 Photos: Downtown Lake Geneva reopens during coronavirus pandemic

