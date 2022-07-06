Phosphorus is needed for plants to grow but too much phosphorus can be detrimental to lakes and streams.

In Wisconsin, where at least 13 percent of our waterways are labeled as impaired, excess phosphorus is the leading cause of impaired waters – waters that are unfit for most recreation and can be unsightly, odorous and even dangerous.

The Water Alliance is concerned about rising phosphorus levels in Geneva Lake. Since Geneva is considered to be deep and contains a two- story fishery, its 5 year, moving average, summer June-September means total phosphorus concentration should remain below 0.015 mg/L, according to Dale Robertson with the U.S. Geological Survey, which takes the official water samples for Geneva Lake.

In 2021, this value was 0.0138 mg/L, and the 5 year average from 2017-21 was about 0.0124 mg/L. The previous 5 year average from 2012-16 was 0.0109 mg/L, according to Robertson.

These numbers show phosphorus levels in Geneva Lake are continuing to rise and are nearing the 0.015 level when algae blooms are more likely to occur.

Geneva Lake had a lake-wide algae bloom in the fall of 2017 and boaters report smaller algae blooms in different areas of the lake each summer.

Algae blooms are not only unpleasant to look at, they can cause serious health issues in humans, pets and aquatic life.

According to the Center For Disease Control (CDC), in fresh water, such as lakes and ponds, harmful blooms are most commonly caused by cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae). Some cyanobacteria produce toxins called cyanotoxins. When people or animals are exposed to these cyanotoxins they can become sick.

People who swim in or touch blue-green algae can experience irritation of the skin, eyes, nose, throat or lungs, the CDC says. For people, especially children who may swallow contaminated water, the symptoms can be more severe, such as stomach pain, headache, neurological symptoms, vomiting, diarrhea and liver damage.

Toxins from algae blooms also can make animals very sick or even kill them, according to the CDC. Animals can die within hours to days after swallowing toxins. Dogs are especially at risk of poisoning because of their behaviors, which often include swimming in contaminated water, drinking contaminated water, eating dead fish and other animals found near an algae bloom or licking their fur after swimming.

Algae blooms are also harmful to fish and other aquatic life and can contaminate fish and shellfish, making them unfit for consumption and doing economic damage to water bodies frequented by fisherman.

Excess phosphorus continues to enter Geneva Lake through fertilizers used on lawns and agricultural fields and through erosion along the lake and tributaries to the lake that carries soil into the lake, which is loaded with phosphorus. Manure and wastewater effluent from malfunctioning septic systems are another major source. Leaves and other lawn waste also carry large amounts of phosphorus into the lake as do some soaps and shampoos.

Residents who live in the Geneva Lake Watershed can help lower phosphorus levels by repairing or replacing old septic systems, planting native plants along the lakefront and tributaries to Geneva Lake to minimize erosion, avoiding use of fertilizers and lawn chemicals, refraining from using soap for bathing and washing pets, boats and cars near the lake and ensuring leaves and lawn waste do not enter the lake.

The Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake has sent letters out to all lakefront property owners asking them to assist us in reducing phosphorus runoff. The goal of the Alliance is to be proactive rather than reactive in addressing rising phosphorus levels. Frequent algae blooms in Geneva Lake would not only threaten human and animal health, they can hurt property values and negatively impact tourism and businesses for many years to come.