Photo: Fall brings hard work for woman in Williams Bay's Cedar Point

Support Local Journalism
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Walworth County health officials today said the coronavirus surge has left them unable to notify and research all newly infected cases, so they are prioritizing the elderly and children.
With changes to account for the coronavirus, the ice castle frozen funhouse attraction is returning this winter to the Lake Geneva region.
Catch up on all the latest felony criminal cases in Walworth County, including who is facing potential lengthy prison terms if they are found guilty.
SHARON — Students at Sharon Community School have been sent home for two weeks because of new coronavirus cases in the community — making it a…
TOWN OF LINN — Reek Elementary School has become the second in the Lake Geneva region to send students home in the midst of a statewide surge …
A trial has been delayed until next year for the alleged driver in a fatal Kenosha County crash that killed a 14-year-old Lake Geneva boy this summer. Click here to find out more about the case.
A bombshell report provides a harsh look into the embattled Foxconn Technology Group project in Racine County, which has failed to live up to promises made by the company nearly three years ago.
Lake Geneva's historic Maxwell Mansion, built in 1856, is undergoing a paranormal investigation after reports that the ghost of a boy named "Eddie" is inhabiting the hotel's attic.
Families in Genoa City have organized Boney Manor, a drive-by haunted house exhibition to raise money for the Lupus Foundation of America-Wisconsin chapter.
Developer plans to demolish Lake Geneva gas station and construct another one in its place.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.