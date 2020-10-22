Photos and video: How this became Lake Geneva's creepiest trick-or-treat stop

As you drive down Lake Geneva’s Spring Street in the dark, a faint fog rises into the night air and an ominous glow lights a yard.

A little girl mannequin with face paint around her eyes pulls a wagon full of baby dolls in the direction of a circus tent. A skeleton in hospital garb sits in a wheelchair and a casket full of skulls lays in the grass.

One sign warns, “No trespassing, we are tired of hiding the bodies.”

It is the haunted house of Pauline Beaudine and her husband, Dave, at 603 Spring St.

While many other families decorate for Christmas, the Beaudines go all out for Halloween.

Beaudine, her husband — a Lake Geneva firefighter — and two of her daughters work in health care and often cannot get Christmas or other holidays off.

“Halloween is our big one,” said Beaudine, who has been decorating for about 20 years now.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Around 2000, when their three girls were in elementary and middle school, they started decorating at their old house on Badger Lane with a fake fence, Styrofoam tombstones and a couple of floating witches.

As the girls got older, the items got bigger and the display got bigger, Beaudine said.