Photos and video: How this became Lake Geneva's creepiest trick-or-treat stop

As you drive down Lake Geneva’s Spring Street in the dark, a faint fog rises into the night air and an ominous glow lights a yard.
A little girl mannequin with face paint around her eyes pulls a wagon full of baby dolls in the direction of a circus tent. A skeleton in hospital garb sits in a wheelchair and a casket full of skulls lays in the grass.
One sign warns, “No trespassing, we are tired of hiding the bodies.”
It is the haunted house of Pauline Beaudine and her husband, Dave, at 603 Spring St.
While many other families decorate for Christmas, the Beaudines go all out for Halloween.
Beaudine, her husband — a Lake Geneva firefighter — and two of her daughters work in health care and often cannot get Christmas or other holidays off.
“Halloween is our big one,” said Beaudine, who has been decorating for about 20 years now.
Around 2000, when their three girls were in elementary and middle school, they started decorating at their old house on Badger Lane with a fake fence, Styrofoam tombstones and a couple of floating witches.
As the girls got older, the items got bigger and the display got bigger, Beaudine said.
Then around 2007 they moved the display and decorations over to the house where it is now at the corner of Spring and Sage streets, where Dave’s mom lived at the time, Beaudine explained as she walked around her yard, taking protective bags off the top of a headless horseman and grim reaper.
Beaudine explains that her mother-in-law, Mary Beaudine, had a hard time leaving the house and so they decided to take the decorations to her. To celebrate the decorating season, Mary would make spaghetti and home-made garlic bread. And Mary would always have coffee and tea ready so they did not get cold as they decorated.
“She loved it,” Beaudine said of her mother-in-law. She would sit by the front bay window and watch as people would drive and walk by to see the decorations.
It is something Beaudine enjoys as well. “We have a couple of neighbor children who have to come every day to see what is new,” Beaudine said.
There is also a bus stop at the corner and she can see the kids looking out the window, watching in amazement.
“They are upset when we take it down,” Beaudine said of the now annual display that goes up around Oct. 1 and lasts until the night of All Hallows’ Eve.
