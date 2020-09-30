 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: Happy drive-by birthday party in Williams Bay
alert top story

Photos: Happy drive-by birthday party in Williams Bay

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Marian Allen birthday party 99th Williams Bay

Marian Allen, left, celebrates her 99th birthday, joined by her son, J.J. Allen, with a drive-by birthday party Sept. 27 at Sherwood Lodge Assisted Living, 116 Cherry St., Williams Bay, where the Williams Bay Fire Department and many others drove past to bring Marian birthday greetings.
Marian Allen birthday party 99th Williams Bay

Marian Allen, center seated, watches as a carload of well-wishers drives past to greet her during her 99th birthday party Sept. 27 at Sherwood Lodge Assisted Living, 116 Cherry St., Williams Bay.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Names released from two fatal crashes on Highway 11
Local News

Names released from two fatal crashes on Highway 11

  • Updated

RACINE COUNTY — The names of the victims in the two fatal crashes on Highway 11 on Thursday have been released. The first one was at Highway 11 and Ohio Street in the morning and involved a construction worker being run over. The second was in the afternoon in Dover and involved a head-on collision.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics