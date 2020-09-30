Photos: Happy drive-by birthday party in Williams Bay

Support Local Journalism
The Lake Geneva lakefront was the scene today of a car fire that grew worse when lake winds blew the flames into a nearby car, leaving both vehicles destroyed in the blaze.
Two more schools in the Lake Geneva region are reporting new cases of coronavirus on campus.
An easy-to-read roundup of all the latest felony criminal cases filed in Walworth County.
A construction worker laboring on Durand Avenue was killed Thursday morning after a cement truck backed over her, according to a release from the State Patrol. Another worker also is reported to have critical injuries.
When the jet ski flipped over unexpectedly on Geneva Lake, Asem Rehani thought he had lost forever his wallet and the important immigration papers that were inside.
RACINE COUNTY — The names of the victims in the two fatal crashes on Highway 11 on Thursday have been released. The first one was at Highway 11 and Ohio Street in the morning and involved a construction worker being run over. The second was in the afternoon in Dover and involved a head-on collision.
The Walworth County health department has announced its next public coronavirus testing service at the county fairgrounds.
After nearly seven decades as one of the leading tourist attractions in the Wisconsin Dells area, what went wrong for the Tommy Bartlett show?
Now that the South Lake Shore Drive road project in Fontana is behind schedule, here is the latest on when motorists could expect to see the multimillion-dollar project completed.
Attendance at Lake Geneva's Riviera Beach jumped nearly two-thirds this summer and revenue from admissions doubled, despite city efforts to co…
