You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Photos: Have you been to Williams Bay's indoor winter carnival?
top story

Photos: Have you been to Williams Bay's indoor winter carnival?

{{featured_button_text}}

WILLIAMS BAY — Visitors to Pier 290 Restaurant are finding a new way to escape the winter blues, with an indoor carnival that includes a merry-go-round, a miniature train and kids games. Located inside a former boat showroom, the carnival is scheduled to continue through February on Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays. There is an admission fee for the rides.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics