WILLIAMS BAY — Visitors to Pier 290 Restaurant are finding a new way to escape the winter blues, with an indoor carnival that includes a merry-go-round, a miniature train and kids games. Located inside a former boat showroom, the carnival is scheduled to continue through February on Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays. There is an admission fee for the rides.
Photos: Have you been to Williams Bay's indoor winter carnival?
