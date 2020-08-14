Photos: Lake Geneva residents recall their brush with a tornado

Seeing the top of a tree fly across her backyard was all that Jessica Pokorny needed to convince her that it was time to move her and her children into the family's Lake Geneva basement.

"We just wanted to get downstairs and make sure we were safe," Pokorny said.

As the family took cover Aug. 10 in their basement at 1196 Lake Geneva Boulevard, a tornado cut a path through the neighborhood, knocking down trees and causing other damage.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was a category EF-0 — the smallest kind — when it touched down just after 3:30 p.m. Aug. 10, bringing with it winds of up to 80 mph.

According to the weather service, the tornado started near the corner of Lake Geneva Boulevard and South Street and continued moving in a northeasterly direction for more than three miles.

Measuring about 50 yards wide — half of a football field — the tornado was on the ground for about four minutes before stopping near the intersection of State Highway 50 and State Highway 12.