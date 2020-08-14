Photos: Lake Geneva residents recall their brush with a tornado

Seeing the top of a tree fly across her backyard was all that Jessica Pokorny needed to convince her that it was time to move her and her children into the family's Lake Geneva basement.
"We just wanted to get downstairs and make sure we were safe," Pokorny said.
As the family took cover Aug. 10 in their basement at 1196 Lake Geneva Boulevard, a tornado cut a path through the neighborhood, knocking down trees and causing other damage.
The National Weather Service said the tornado was a category EF-0 — the smallest kind — when it touched down just after 3:30 p.m. Aug. 10, bringing with it winds of up to 80 mph.
According to the weather service, the tornado started near the corner of Lake Geneva Boulevard and South Street and continued moving in a northeasterly direction for more than three miles.
Measuring about 50 yards wide — half of a football field — the tornado was on the ground for about four minutes before stopping near the intersection of State Highway 50 and State Highway 12.
No serious injuries were reported, and no homes were destroyed.
But the tornado cut such a swath of damage that crews from Double K Tree Services LLC stayed busy for several days, cleaning up neighborhoods touched by the funnel cloud.
"Trees are smashed and demolished all over," business owner Kyle Krueger said.
One resident whose car was smashed by downed tree limbs declined to comment.
The tornado touched down during a strong thunderstorm that hit Lake Geneva about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 10, bringing heavy rain and winds that were forecast to reach perhaps 100 mph.
A power outage left parts of downtown Lake Geneva in the dark, and warning sirens signaled the possible approaching tornado.
Coreen Recob, who lives at 213 South St., said she and her family headed for their basement when the winds got too strong. Recob later wondered if the tornado actually had hit her neighborhood or whether it had "bounced over us."
Still, Recob and her family found many downed tree branches and other debris from the damaging storm.
"It was a big project," she said.
In addition to damaged trees, Pokorny found the storm had overturned a children's playset and several benches.
Lake Geneva public works crews were planning to go through the neighborhood for curbside collection of broken branches and other storm-related debris.
Pokorny said she hoped city crews would gather the downed trees soon.
"If you drive down the whole road," she said, "we're all covered."
Dawn McBride, who lives nearby at 205 South St., said she and her family decided to brave the dangerous conditions and watch the storm happen from their living room.
McBride later found damaged trees on her property and elsewhere in the neighborhood.
"We would have gone to the basement if we really thought we needed to," she said.
After the storm ended, Pokorny saw neighbors coming together to help each other and check on each other's well being.
Some checked to make sure elderly residents were alright, while others began working together to clean up the damage.
"It was a very nice community feel," Pokorny said. "It was the best ending to a bad situation."
