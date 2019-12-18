Photos: New ice castle under construction after dark

“We do this to enhance the guest experience, so it does not feel overcrowded,” Smuzynski said. “Once you are in, you are not getting kicked out.”

In addition to the earlier pre-sale opportunity, tickets will go on sale a week before the attraction opens.

The company anticipates increased ticket sales, considering that the larger attraction will be able to accommodate bigger crowds.

Weiler said building a bigger attraction means employing more people.

“We are able to get a lot more done and a lot quicker,” Weiler said. “We are anticipating a lot more features this year.”

Unlike last year in Lake Geneva, this winter’s ice castle will include food and beverage amenities.

Geneva National plans to offer food and beverage sales at both the ice castle and at the resort’s clubhouse.

One issue last year, Johnson said, was that visitors waiting for their turn inside the castle felt like they did not have much to occupy their time while waiting.

This winter, planners intend to offer hot chocolate and cookies for sale at the ice castle site for people waiting in line. There will also be a place for people to buy hot dogs, chili and cheese curds.