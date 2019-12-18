Photos: New ice castle under construction after dark

TOWN OF GENEVA — Having a new and bigger location is allowing ice castle planners to set their sights on an attraction with more to offer, including food.
The ice castle under construction at Geneva National Resort is being designed to be twice as large as the castle that made its debut last winter at Lake Geneva’s Riviera Beach.
That means this year’s interactive frozen funhouse could be 40,000 square feet in size — nearly one acre.
Planners say they hope to accommodate bigger crowds by offering more interactive elements, including a bigger maze, more slides, more tunnels, crawl spaces for both kids and adults, and more lighted features.
Fountains will be synchronized to music using songs that visitors can recognize from the radio or movies.
“We have a lot of cool fountains that we are doing this year,” site manager Joe Weiler said. “It is just going to be a lot bigger with a lot more features.”
The ice castle made its debut last winter with a 20,000-square-foot attraction that drew about 90,000 visitors over a six-week run on Riviera Beach.
Officials, however, later said the beachfront location was lacking, and they wanted to find a better venue for a return engagement this winter.
In October, officials announced they would relocate a few miles west of Lake Geneva and present a new ice castle on a larger footprint on a golf driving range at Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
The attraction is expected to open by January, with pre-sale tickets going for $17 to $21 for adults and $12 to $16 for children.
Geneva National vice president of marketing Leslie Johnson said the golf course site is turning out to be a good spot for an improved ice castle.
“It will help with the experience for the individuals visiting the castle,” Johnson said.
Crews began work in early December, using water from Geneva National to begin freezing the icicles that are fused together to slowly build a castle-like structure large enough and sturdy enough for visitors.
Melissa Smuzynski, spokeswoman for Ice Castles LLC, the company that operates the ice castle, said recent cold weather has helped crews move forward with the construction process.
“That has been extremely helpful, as we were able to grow quite a bit,” Smuzynski said. “Now that we have a couple of days with cold weather, we have been able to grow the icicles and really build up again to provide a castle with something they should expect from us.”
Officials are encouraging patrons to book their tickets online, because attendance will be restricted to a limited number of people inside the ice castle in a given 30-minute time slot.
“We do this to enhance the guest experience, so it does not feel overcrowded,” Smuzynski said. “Once you are in, you are not getting kicked out.”
In addition to the earlier pre-sale opportunity, tickets will go on sale a week before the attraction opens.
The company anticipates increased ticket sales, considering that the larger attraction will be able to accommodate bigger crowds.
Weiler said building a bigger attraction means employing more people.
“We are able to get a lot more done and a lot quicker,” Weiler said. “We are anticipating a lot more features this year.”
Unlike last year in Lake Geneva, this winter’s ice castle will include food and beverage amenities.
Geneva National plans to offer food and beverage sales at both the ice castle and at the resort’s clubhouse.
One issue last year, Johnson said, was that visitors waiting for their turn inside the castle felt like they did not have much to occupy their time while waiting.
This winter, planners intend to offer hot chocolate and cookies for sale at the ice castle site for people waiting in line. There will also be a place for people to buy hot dogs, chili and cheese curds.
In the ballroom at the clubhouse, Geneva National will be serving a daily dinner buffet from 4 to 9 p.m. as well as a breakfast brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends. The buffet will cost $30 for adults, $10 for children under age 13, and free for children under age 6.
“So many people want to make this a great night and experience,” Johnson said. “We want to incorporate some sort of food and beverage into the experience.”