Pier 290 is third restaurant to close because of new coronavirus cases
Pier 290 restaurant in Williams Bay

Located at 1 Liechty Drive on the Williams Bay lakefront, Pier 290 restaurant is working with county health officials on investigation of three restaurant employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

 Contributed photo, Regional News

WILLIAMS BAY — Pier 290 restaurant has become the Lake Geneva region's third major restaurant in less than a week to close its doors after an employee contracted coronavirus.

The popular Williams Bay restaurant and tavern announced today that the business is closing for 48 hours because three employees have tested positive for the contagious virus.

Pier 290's closure follows similar shutdowns announced Saturday by Popeye's restaurant in Lake Geneva and Monday by Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn in Fontana.

In a statement posted today on Facebook, Pier 290 said three employees tested positive for the coronavirus after all three had been together for an off-site social gathering outside of work. The business did not say the employees contracted the virus at the social gathering.

Pier 290 said the employees will remain at home in quarantine until released by a medical authority.

Located at 1 Liechty Drive on the Williams Bay lakefront, Pier 290 said officials will work the Walworth County Health and Human Services Department to develop guidelines on moving forward.

County health officials have said that caseworkers investigating coronavirus consider "close contact" as situations where an infected person comes within six feet of another person for at least 10 minutes. Based on that definition, county health deputy director Carlo Nevicosi said after the Popeye's shutdown, restaurant workers could pose a bigger risk of exposure to co-workers than to customers.

Pier 290 today said during the 48-hour shutdown, more information will be gathered and a deep clean of the facility will be performed.

“Our greatest concern is for the well being of our staff and clientele,” the statement said. “We will provide you with more information as it comes in and in relation to how we move forward.”

