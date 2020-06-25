Pier 290 is third restaurant to close because of new coronavirus cases

WILLIAMS BAY — Pier 290 restaurant has become the Lake Geneva region's third major restaurant in less than a week to close its doors after an employee contracted coronavirus.

The popular Williams Bay restaurant and tavern announced today that the business is closing for 48 hours because three employees have tested positive for the contagious virus.

Pier 290's closure follows similar shutdowns announced Saturday by Popeye's restaurant in Lake Geneva and Monday by Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn in Fontana.

In a statement posted today on Facebook, Pier 290 said three employees tested positive for the coronavirus after all three had been together for an off-site social gathering outside of work. The business did not say the employees contracted the virus at the social gathering.

Pier 290 said the employees will remain at home in quarantine until released by a medical authority.