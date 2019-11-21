Pier 290 unveils new menu with charity event

WILLIAMS BAY — More than 200 people tried a new menu at the Pier 290 restaurant and helped the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank in the process.

Guests at an Oct. 29 event, “Locals Serving Locals,” donated more than 900 pounds of food for the pantry, the Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce said.

Bill Gage, of Gage Marine, also presented a $1,000 check to Susan Hughes, managing director of the food pantry, which is located in Elkhorn. It is estimated that the donation will allow the pantry to buy an additional 4,000 pounds of food.

The Chamber of Commerce helped plan the Oct. 29 event, which guests could enter provided they donated food.

In return, they received a raffle ticket for the chance to win either a VIP pass at Pier 290, two drink tickets, or various food selections from a new Fireside menu at the restaurant.

Some of the new menu items include bacon-wrapped water chestnuts, homemade meatloaf, and the 290 bacon salad.