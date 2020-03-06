Plan commissioner vies with former alderman for city council seat

A former Lake Geneva alderman and a first-time candidate are vying to represent the city’s second district on the city council.

Mary Jo Fesenmaier, who served on the city council from 2007 to 2011, is facing Ann Esarco in the April 7 election.

The winning candidate will replace incumbent Doug Skates, who has decided not to seek re-election.

Esarco said she decided to run for an alderman to become more involved in the community. She currently is a member of the city’s utility commission, park board and plan commission.

But this is the first time she has run for an elected position.

“I just wanted to learn more and be involved at a higher level,” she said.

If elected, Escarco said she would work with other aldermen and city leaders to address issues affecting Lake Geneva, such as available parking, population growth and the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

“What would be best is for the city sitting down together and determining the best way to move forward,” she said. “I would want to accomplish an atmosphere of hearing and listening to each other to make Lake Geneva the best that we can for future generations.”