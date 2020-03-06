Plan commissioner vies with former alderman for city council seat

A former Lake Geneva alderman and a first-time candidate are vying to represent the city’s second district on the city council.
Mary Jo Fesenmaier, who served on the city council from 2007 to 2011, is facing Ann Esarco in the April 7 election.
The winning candidate will replace incumbent Doug Skates, who has decided not to seek re-election.
Esarco said she decided to run for an alderman to become more involved in the community. She currently is a member of the city’s utility commission, park board and plan commission.
But this is the first time she has run for an elected position.
“I just wanted to learn more and be involved at a higher level,” she said.
If elected, Escarco said she would work with other aldermen and city leaders to address issues affecting Lake Geneva, such as available parking, population growth and the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.
“What would be best is for the city sitting down together and determining the best way to move forward,” she said. “I would want to accomplish an atmosphere of hearing and listening to each other to make Lake Geneva the best that we can for future generations.”
Fesenmaier said she is looking to return to the city council to serve the residents of the second district.
She attempted a comeback in 2018 when she challenged Skates and lost by a vote count of 195 to 152.
If elected, Fesenmaier said, she would like to improve communication between city officials and residents. She said when she previously served on the council, aldermen established a communications committee to help improve the city’s website and install screens and projectors in the council chambers.
She said she would like to have a communications committee re-established.
“I was part of a council that welcomed public comments for items not on the agenda, especially at the committee-of-the-whole monthly meetings,” she said.
Fesenmaier said she also would like to focus on other issues, including population growth, closing Wrigley Drive for a proposed pedestrian plaza, renovation of the Riviera, and improving the city’s streets and sidewalks.
Fesenmaier works as a librarian at Eastview Elementary School and previously worked as a teacher for about 30 years. She said that experience helps make her a good candidate for alderman.
“I answered phone calls and did many hours of field work solving resident and neighborhood concerns,” she said.
Esarco, who works as a college professor, has served on the utility commission for about 10 years and on the park board and plan commission for four years. Esarco said Skates encouraged her to become involved with the park board.
Esarco said she would like to work to establish more pedestrian and bicycle paths in the city.
“There needs to be more multi-use paths and more ability for people to park their car and get out and enjoy and walk around our wonderful city,” she said.
Esarco said she feels her experiences on the utility commission, park board and plan commission make her a strong candidate for alderman.
“I think learning how the city operates at those smaller levels helps one as they step into a larger position,” she said.