Plan for Women's Leadership Center in Williams Bay advances; Ann Drake has contract with University of Chicago

A new women’s leadership center along the lakefront in Williams Bay is moving forward.
Ann Drake is under contract with the University of Chicago to purchase the nine acres of lakefront property near Yerkes Observatory, where she intends to launch the Women’s Leadership Center at Williams Bay, according to an email from Drake’s office.
“Pending a routine due diligence process, we look forward to closing on the land in October,” the email said.
Drake first proposed the plan two weeks before the May 25 village board meeting during which trustees voted on whether or not to rezone the land to private-residential. The meeting concluded with a 4-3 vote to keep the land zoned public-institutional, paving the way for the university to seek an institutional buyer.
Village Board President Bill Duncan was one of the four who voted against the rezone. Three months later, he is pleased with his decision.
“This is what I was hoping for when I voted against the rezone,” he said.
Drake, local benefactor and founder of Achieving Women’s Excellence in Supply Chain Operations, Management and Education (AWESOME) is now in ongoing discussions with Village leadership regarding the project.
Before the May 25 vote, trustees and residents expressed concerns that a rezone would pave the way for residential development on what some consider to be the last untouched woodland on Geneva Lake.
A local preservationist group went so far as to create a petition to halt any development on the property, though it was voted down by the village board after legal concerns regarding the petition surfaced.
Now that the land has remained zoned institutional and is set to enter Drake’s care, Duncan said he believes Drake will be a good steward for the property, protecting much of the woods.
“They’re very sensitive,” he said. “They understand that they have to stay within the footprint.”
Duncan said the Leadership Center would contribute economically to the community and help build the reputation of the village. The women Drake would be bringing in are leaders in their field, he said.
Duncan also hopes for future partnerships between the Women’s Leadership Center, George Williams College and the Yerkes Future Foundation. He said this possibility of collaboration is one of the reasons he voted against the rezone in May.
“There will be synergy,” he said.