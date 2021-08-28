Plan for Women's Leadership Center in Williams Bay advances; Ann Drake has contract with University of Chicago

“This is what I was hoping for when I voted against the rezone,” he said.

Drake, local benefactor and founder of Achieving Women’s Excellence in Supply Chain Operations, Management and Education (AWESOME) is now in ongoing discussions with Village leadership regarding the project.

Before the May 25 vote, trustees and residents expressed concerns that a rezone would pave the way for residential development on what some consider to be the last untouched woodland on Geneva Lake.

A local preservationist group went so far as to create a petition to halt any development on the property, though it was voted down by the village board after legal concerns regarding the petition surfaced.

Now that the land has remained zoned institutional and is set to enter Drake’s care, Duncan said he believes Drake will be a good steward for the property, protecting much of the woods.