Plan to add more paid parking in downtown Lake Geneva dies in committee

Alderwoman Cindy Flower, who is the chairperson for public works committee, indicated that she is not in favor of expanding paid parking to the proposed areas.

“I wasn’t for putting this on the agenda in the first place,” Flower said. “I only put it on because it was requested.”

Alderman Tim Dunn said he is concerned that adding more paid parking areas in the downtown would decrease foot traffic to some of the businesses.

Dunn proposed establishing an ad hoc committee to discuss ideas to generate additional revenue for the city. He also proposed the idea of constructing a parking structure in Lake Geneva.

“We really should rethink what we’re trying to accomplish with paid parking,” Dunn said. “We really need to think this out. We really can’t just go and do something just because adding parking meters in the past has worked.”

Alderman John Halverson said he is in favor of considering options for obtaining additional revenue, but he does not feel the city should pursue constructing a parking structure since residents voted down a referendum to build a parking structure several years ago.

“I think it would be a mistake to push in that direction,” Halverson said.