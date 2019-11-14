Planners offer options for former golf course property

Two years after Lake Geneva aldermen blocked redevelopment of the old Hillmoor Golf Course, the debate is back on.

Planners working for the city have presented new options for transforming the former golf course for new business growth or new residential development — or a combination of both.

The presentation Wednesday night during a special meeting at City Hall drew opposition similar to that which derailed plans for the old golf course in late 2017.

Landowner White River Holdings LLC has recently signaled a desire to restart development talks, so the city hired planners Vandewalle & Associates to map out options. The planners outlined three scenarios for the estimated 200-acre property Wednesday night during a special city council-plan commission meeting.

The options include redevelopment with a mix single family and multifamily residential housing; redevelopment with a mix of residential and commercial development such as doctor offices and daycare centers; or no redevelopment plan, an option that the city's consultants said could result in such proposals from White River Holdings as a water park or a resort.